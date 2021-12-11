THROUGH DEC. 30
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent to heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH JAN. 7
The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana is once again pairing with the Indiana Art Association to bring visitors this year’s Indiana County Open Arts Exhibit. The work of local artists will grace the gallery walls in the Armory at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, and will be free to browse through the beginning of next year. The art will also be on sale and can make a unique gift for the holiday season. For more information, contact the Indiana Art Association at (412) 289-3352 or visit www.indiana artassociation.org/open-arts.
THROUGH DEC. 19
• The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Celebration in Downtown Indiana will feature a 32-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays throughout the downtown area. Lamp posts and buildings will be adorned with decorations and twinkling lights. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Vote for your favorite Christmas tree at the Atrium. The winner will be announced on Dec. 17. Christmas caroling and marshmallow roasting will take place on Dec. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. Visit with Santa from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 19.
• The 2021 Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be featured at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. The sixth annual event features free admission, donations are accepted and all proceeds go to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive. Plans are in place for the exhibits to be returned to normal operations and access. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, appropriate safe guards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines.
DEC. 11-12 and 17-19
“In White’s Woods: An Artists’ Response” will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Clark Gallery in the Indiana Theater Building. The public is invited to come by and see the interpretations of White’s Woods Nature Center through the eyes of 10 regional and local artists. White’s Woods is a very special and unique place. Come and expand your definition of what is arguably Indiana’s own “national park”. All works are for sale. Contact info@friendsof whiteswoods.org.
DEC. 15
• Christmas Caroling and Marshmallow Roasting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park, Seventh and Philadelphia streets. Join special guests Mrs. Lindsay Merrow and her music students from Marion Center as they fiddle and accompany guitarist Anthony Frazier with some great tunes!
• Noble Stein Brewing will host music bingo from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Hitmix bingo begins at 7 p.m. with the introduction starting at 6:45 p.m. Arrive early for a seat. There will be five free-to-play rounds. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
• Harry Potter Trivia will be held at Disobedient Spirits from 7 to 9 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Calling all Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherins! Join us for a fun night of themed trivia and coctails. There will be butterbeer, prizes and more. The event is free, grab three of your friends (teams of over four will not be qualified for prizes) and join us. Don’t forget your robes and wands, but time turners are prohibited. Oh, and watch out for those nargles! Call (724) 915-8124.