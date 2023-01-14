JAN. 16-22
“Wife vs Secretary” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Clark Gable and Myrna Loy. Gable, an attractive businessman, hires a flirty, flaunty secretary to help him organize his hectic schedule, much to his adoring wife’s chagrin. Filled with laughter around every corner, a small misunderstanding turns into an all-out romantic comedy.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp.
Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity.
No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
JAN. 14-15
The Essense of Australia Spring 2023 Trunk Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township.
Join us for an exclusive event at White Lace Bridal. Our Essense Spring 2023 trunk show will showcase the latest designs from the amazing designer Essense of Australia.
Be sure to book your appointment to secure your spot at www.whitelacebridalpa.com/appoint ment.
JAN. 14
• A trivia event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
It’s time to put your thinking caps on. Get your teams together and play some trivia.
There will be tons of prizes and tons of fun. Come out for fellowship, snacks and some good, clean fun. Please call Nikie at (267) 333-3135 to register your team by Jan. 12.
• The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Luncheon & Celebration Program will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is required. Guest speakers include: Bishop Melvin Jenkins, of Victory Christian Assembly; Mr. Michael Vuckovich, superintendent of the Indiana Area School District; and Ms. Ira Redd, law enforcement liaison with the Community Guidance Center.
They will address the program theme, “From Here to There,” from three different perspectives, defining “there” and using King’s messages to discuss how society gets there.
The celebration also will include inspiring music and a presentation by community children. Lunch will be provided.
Register to attend by contacting Ms. Elaine Jacobs Smith by email at elainejacobssmith@comcast.net or by phone or text at (724) 464-8390.
JAN. 15
• Free “Pay it Forward” haircuts for the New Year will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. All are welcome.
Haircuts are free, donations and tips are appreciated or just pay it forward.
JAN. 18–22
Luigi’s Days benefiting United Way of Indiana County will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday at 625 Franklin St., Clymer. Donating never tasted so good. Dine in or order to-go at Luigi’s Ristorante during these times and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to the United Way.
JAN. 20
Trivia Night will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Disobedient Spirits, 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night.
Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.