AUG. 22-28
“The Magic of Lassie” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Mickey Rooney and Pernell Roberts. Lassie is trying to find her way home. She will have to run all the way from Colorado to California. Her loving owner is looking for her too. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH SEPT. 17
Illustrators and Storytellers Collaborative Exhibit will be presented from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “No One Tells It Like You,” a collaboration between invited Artists Hand artists and an ArtsPath art residency storyteller. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
AUG. 20
• Mutts of Merit in Motion’s Park Grand Opening will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 20 Shannon Drive, Indiana. It is official, world-famous dog trainer, speaker and author Pat Miller of Peaceable Paws LLC is coming to Indiana to formally announce the opening of Mutts of Merit in Motion. The park will be dedicated in her honor for the countless lives she has touched by introducing to the world a kinder, gentler way to train dogs. She is an expert in dog behavior and always stresses the importance of the human/canine bond achievable through constant positive interactions. All are welcome to attend.
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• Mountains Meet the Moon Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, White Township. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music featuring reels, jigs, Celtic and traditional Americana music. Come listen to this talented and traditional folk quartet. For more information call (724) 463-8636.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present Somebody to Love from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville amphitheater behind the gazebo in Blairsville. The rain date will be the following Sunday.
AUG. 21
Yoga in the Park with Sunflower Yoga Studio will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, in Indiana.
THROUGH AUG. 21
A Stella York Fall 2022 Designer Preview will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. Join us for our Stella York Trunk Show. On these days only, we will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Stella York. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible. For more information, call (724) 717-6591.
AUG. 23
The Indiana Quilters Club Monthly Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month January through October. Come for the day or just the meeting; everyone is welcome to come and check out the club. Open sewing will begin at 9 a.m. (Sewing and sharing a morning of quilting; bring your machine, notions and projects. Irons and cutting board provided). Bring a sack lunch or eat up town at noon (water, tea and coffee provided). The business meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and more open sewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. The club makes quilts for community needs. For more information, call Mimi Greene at (724) 599-6757.
AUG. 24
Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at www.indi anacommunitygarden.org.
AUG. 27
• The Shelocta Bicentennial Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Shelocta. Come and celebrate and learn the history of our little town while also enjoying some shopping with local vendors, including food vendors.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present The Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville amphitheater behind the gazebo in Blairsville. The rain date will be the following Sunday.
AUG. 28
• Summer Concerts in the Park presents Dave Minda with Hot Dog John from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue in Indiana. Dave Minda plays blues and originals.