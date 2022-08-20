78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

AUG. 22-28

“The Magic of Lassie” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Mickey Rooney and Pernell Roberts. Lassie is trying to find her way home. She will have to run all the way from Colorado to California. Her loving owner is looking for her too. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

