78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

FEB. 6 — FEB. 12

“Vivacious Lady” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Ginger Rogers and Charles Coburn. Professor Stewart is trying to break the news to his conservative family and his fiancée of his marriage to a nightclub singer. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

Tags