FEB. 6 — FEB. 12
“Vivacious Lady” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Ginger Rogers and Charles Coburn. Professor Stewart is trying to break the news to his conservative family and his fiancée of his marriage to a nightclub singer. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
MONDAYS JAN. 30 — MARCH 13
Conversations on the Visual Arts — Ways of Seeing with Chuck Olson will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years. We will meet consecutive Mondays starting Jan. 23 through March 13. Note: You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire!
This is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MARCH 4
The University Museum at IUP Presents “Environmental.” The University Museum at IUP overlooks the Oak Grove, a park-like space, older than the university itself with tall trees, grass, flowers, benches and paths that lead students to and from class. With the exhibition “Environmental,” we bring the outside in, allowing artists to interpret the theme through paint, print, sculpture, wood and fiber. The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and university holidays
FEB. 5
Open auditions for Saturday Morning Playhouse “Spring into Action” will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Philadelphia St. Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Saturday Morning Playhouse is a seasonal interactive children’s show geared toward children and families (but all are welcome!) The show will take place March 18 at 11 a.m.
FEB. 8
The First Waves Indiana Film Premiere will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, White Township. Join us for the official film premiere of “First Waves Indiana”! The event will celebrate the latest regional project of First Waves that empowers youth sin the region to contribute to watershed conservation and recreation. Light food and refreshments will be served. Please call (724) 471-4751.
FEB. 9
The Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Life Church in the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. This is a free community dinner on the second Thursday of every month featuring live music with local artists.
FEB. 10
• A Winter Warm Up Art Exhibit Reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a free public reception to celebrate an exhibition of work by local artists on a theme of “Winter Warmth.” Meet the artists and enjoy beverages and light appetizers and desserts.
• Musical Bingo will be held at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, from 7 to 9 p.m. Come for lots of fun and unique prizes! Alcoholic drinks and refreshments are available for sale. There will also be 50-50 raffles! Doors open at 6 p.m. Come early to get a seat and do some socializing. There is no entry fee and no charge to play. Even if you don’t want to play bingo, come enjoy the music, food, drinks and fellowship! Call Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
FEB. 11
• A Hot Chocolate Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Rayne Township. Join us for the Indiana County Decathlon Kickoff Event to learn the details of our 7th Annual event series, followed by a winter walk with Barb Hauge or hand feeding the chickadees with Ray Winstead. Bring your sweetheart and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate. The event features an easy walk on paved areas or a moderate walk on trails. Please dress appropriately for the winter weather.
• A Chocolate & Wine Pairing will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The event will feature Paparazzi Jewelry!
• The Great Mississippi River Adventure and Member Luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Rd., Indiana. Join us for our trip down the Mississippi River from St. Paul to New Orleans. We’ll share our adventures on the river and off. This presentation will be in conjunction with the annual members’ luncheon. Space will be limited and pre-registration will be required by calling (724) 463-8636 before Feb. 3, 2023.
FEB. 12
“Love & Football” A Valentine’s Day & Super Bowl Celebration will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Doors open at 4 p.m. with speakers at 5:30 p.m. Followed by food and football and fun!