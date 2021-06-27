JUNE 21-27
“The Mountain Road” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Lisa Lu and James Best. A U.S. Army Major is tasked with destroying bridges and roads useful to the enemy during World War II.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommunitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC. For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of 8th and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org.
THROUGH JULY 10
The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., will be showcasing artwork by the Indiana Art Association as a celebration of return to the gallery after a year apart. An art reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25. For more information, call The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar at (724) 463-8710 or visit www.theartistshandgallery.com/event-details/indiana-artassociation-exhibit
JUNE 27
• The Cookport Antique Machinery Summer Show will be held at the Cookport Fair Grounds, Commodore. For more information, contact Jason Kuzemchak at (724) 840-0029 or visit cookportantiquemachineryshow.org.
• The Western Pennsylvania State Championship girls softball tournament will be held on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, call Tom Harley at (724) 396-2181.
• Family Day at Floodway will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Floodway Park, Homer City. Organized by the Homer City Area Ministerial Association, this family-oriented event will bring together the churches of the Homer City area for a full day of fun for the community with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. followed by refreshments and an afternoon of musical performances with activities for children of all ages. For more information, call Jon Ditter, pastor, HC Alliance Church, Homer City Area Ministerial Association (814) 512-2452.
• Summer Concerts in the Park with the Pittsburgh Belairs will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, South Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701. Four vocalists will perform oldies, Doo-wop and Motown hits. For more information, contact Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673.
JULY 2
Joyful Noise will be held at 7 p.m. at Indiana Church of the Brethren. This open mic event is open to the public and held the first Friday of each month. Come out and listen to local musicians. For more information, call (724) 463-3280.
JULY 3
The annual Independence Eve/Tom Cruise’s Birthday bash will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., Indiana. The line up will include Helium Boys and The Biters at 5 p.m. and Midnight Lights at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates. For more information, visit Levity Brewing Co. at (724) 427-5665.