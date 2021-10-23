Oct. 25 — Oct. 31
“Rear Window” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Grace Kelly and Thelma Ritter.
A professional photographer is confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg and becomes obsessed with watching the private dramas of his neighbors. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohu manesociety.com.
WEDNESDAYS
Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 5 to 7 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
Visit www.indianacom munitygardens.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more. For more information, visit www.indi anafarm market.org.
OCT. 24
Reeger’s Pumpkin Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Road, Shelocta, on weekends in October. Hayrides, a pumpkin patch, barnyard and corn maze will be available. Admission and parking is free. For more information, contact Teresa Reeger at treeger@gmail.com, (724) 388-6604 or visit www.pumpkinfesti valatreegersfarm.com.
OCT. 25
The Annual Blairsville Fireman’s Halloween Parade will be held at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo on West Market St., in Blairsville. There will be awards for various costume and group categories. The firefighters will have a treat bag for each participant in costume. For more information, call the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department at (724) 459-8111 or search for the event of Facebook.
OCT. 25-26
The Indiana Players will hold auditions for “On the Supernova Express” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Players are looking for a variety of cast members. All are welcome to audition for this original Christmas show. No prepared monologues are necessary. For more information, contact Martha Buckley at mbuck ley_253@hotmail.com; call (724) 254-2198; or visit www.indianaplayers.com.
OCT. 26
• The Indiana Quilters Club will hold its monthly meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana.
The club meets every fourth Tuesday from January through October. The schedule is as follows: 9 a.m., open sewing; noon, bring your own lunch or eat up town (water, tea and coffee provided; 1 to 3 p.m., business meeting; 3 to 5 p.m., open sewing. Bring your machine, notions and projects.
Iron and cutting boards are provided. Everyone is welcome to come and check out the group, which makes quilts for community needs. For more information, contact Mimi Greene at (724) 599-6757.
• A critique and costume will be held at 6 p.m. at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana.
Bring your work in progress and come in costume for light refreshments and constructive advice on the development of your art work.
For more information contact president@indana paartassociation.org, (724) 762-8411 or www.indiana paartassociation.org.
• Levity Brewing Company will host a music trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m., at 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This “name that tune” game will be hosted by Ryan Sharp. For more information contact Levity Brewing Co. at (724) 427-5665.
OCT. 27
The IndiGo Fall Senior Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Visit with local senior-serving organizations for information fun and more. There will be health screenings, prizes and giveaways. The PA BBQ Pig Rig will also be at the mall in the parking lot. For more information, contact Linda Mitchell at lmitch ell@indigobus.com or call (724) 465-2140.
OCT. 27 — NOV. 13
Gatherings will be presented at The Artists Hand at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, featuring the works of Joy Fairbanks (collage) and Donn Hedman (ceramics). Gathering has provided raw material both literal and figurative to inspire new works that play off one another in harmonic visual riffs and counterpoint. A reception will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
OCT. 28
Indiana County Soup for Souls offers a free community meal from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
Held the last Thursday of every month, this is a free homemade meal for anyone for any reason. For more information contact indianacountysoupforsouls @gmail.com or search for the event on Facebook.
OCT. 29
Levity Brewing Co. will host their Levity Halloween Party from 7 to 11 p.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave. The event will feature live music by Old Eastern and prizes for best costume.
For more information call (724) 427-5665.
OCT. 30
Bark Against Violence will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mack Park, 750 South Sixth St., Indiana. Join the Alice Paul House to raise awareness against domestic violence, animal abuse and the connection between the two.
There will be a pet costume contest, a pet photo booth, a kids scavenger hunt, basket raffle, games, music, food and more. For more information call (724) 349-4444 or search the event on Facebook.
OCT. 31
• Cherryhill Township will host their Third Annual Trunk or Treat from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cherryhill Township Fire Station, 1142 North Harmony Road. Adults can decorate their trunks and cars. Please provide only store bought, pre-packaged treats. For more information, call (724) 542-5599.
• Clymer Community Halloween Funday will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring a parade and “trunk or treat.” For more information contact the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company at (724) 599-2524 or cvfc.150@gmail.com.
• The Salvation Army of Indiana will host a trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 635 Water St., Indiana. For more information (724) 465-2530 ext. 10.
• The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana will celebrate spooky season from 6 to 8 p.m. at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Mr. Silas and Mrs. Clara Clark will be passing out goodies at their mansion on 6th and Wayne.
Any and all are welcome to stop by and say boo! For more information, please call (724) 463-9899.