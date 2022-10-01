OCT. 3-OCT. 9
“The Man Who Knew Too Much” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater.
Starring Stewart, Doris Day and Bernard Miles as Americans who, while vacationing in Morocco with their son, get involved in a nightmare of international espionage, assassinations and terror. Bring your IUP I-Card for half price matinees in October, only $5. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp.
Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat.
There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more.
Please come out to support the farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity.
No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m.
One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH OCT. 14
Full Circle by Cathy Paterson and Kristen Olsen will be shown at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Featured is a collection of wheel-thrown ceramics by Paterson paired with acrylic paintings by Olsen.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township.
This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain.
Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays. The museum will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25, for fall break.
OCT. 1
• The IUP Homecoming and Parade will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s IUP Homecoming Weekend in Indiana. Homecoming weekend is always packed with things to do. The parade begins at 11th and Philadelphia streets and ends on Oakland Avenue by the Oak Grove.
• Electrofishing at Yellow Creek will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Route 259, Penn Run. Join IUP’s Dave Janetski to learn about Yellow Creek’s local fish populations, common sampling methods and help to electroshock live fish.
Electroshocking is a safe and effective way to survey fish populations and learn about stream health. All ages welcome, but only individuals ages 12 and older can help with electrofishing.
Please bring your own waders if you have them. If you would like to electrofish and need waders, please note shoe size at registration. Space is limited and will require registration by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with the name, phone and group size (limit 4) by Sept. 29.
• A Walk in White’s Woods will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the White’s Woods Nature Center, 12th Street Entrance, Indiana.
This is a self-guided White’s Woods Nature Center Walk. On this walk you will encounter big trees, birds and wonderful plants.
• The Time Works Fall Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 25 Eileen Drive, Smicksburg.
The flea market will take place during the annual Smicksburg Fall Festival.
OCT. 1-2
• A Pumpkin Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Road, Shelocta. In years past, the event has been a part of the fall traditions of many families.
The event offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch, food trucks and more.
• The Smicksburg Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday throughout the Smicksburg community. This is always a favorite time in Smicksburg as the fall foliage adds a special beauty to all the festivities and entertainment this fabulous weekend.
There will also be Civil War encampments.
OCT. 3
Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township. This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
OCT. 6
A Creating Healthy Futures Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 W. Church St., Homer City. Stop in and get free blood pressure readings, COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines and more. Meet and talk to health care professionals. Home health items are available to take home at no cost to attendees.
OCT. 7
Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights.
OCT. 8
Sustainable Summit V will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IUP Hadley Union Building, Ohio Room, 319 Pratt Drive, White Township. The Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force will once again hold its annual summit. Learn how small communities are making big changes to create a sustainable economy. Experts and local leaders will provide presentations and workshops on financing opportunities, water resource stewardship, local food access projects and more. Please continue to check the website for updates https://sustainable indianacounty.org/events/summitv/.