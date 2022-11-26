EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays.
THROUGH DEC. 18
The 2022 New & Expanded Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The display is presented by the Indiana Area Train Collectors and The Indiana Mall. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club will also display a selection of holiday quilts. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, at the time the exhibits open, appropriate safeguards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines. The display runs Fridays through Sundays until December 18. Hours are as follows: Friday Nov. 18 and 25, 1 to 5 p.m.; Friday Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays: noon to 5 p.m.; and Sundays: 1 to 4 p.m.
THROUGH DEC. 23
It’s A Wonderful Life at The Artist’s Hand will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This holiday exhibition features art from around the area. Hours are: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays.
THROUGH DEC. 30
• “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• ”The Making of It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a documentary about the making of the classic movie.
• GE Theatre will present “A Trail To Christmas” from 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The film is a cowboy version of “A Christmas Carol” starring Stewart and introduced By Ronald Reagan.
THROUGH JAN. 6
A Toys of Christmas Past Exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Tour our toy exhibit featuring toys from the 1950s-1960s. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THROUGH JAN. 13
The Indiana Art Association Open Arts Show will be showcased at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The IAA’s annual fall Open Arts Show will run through Jan. 13 during normal business hours. The opening reception will be held Nov. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. At the reception, the winners of this year’s show will be announced. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.; Sunday and Monday, closed.
NOV. 26-27
A Family Fun Weekend will be held at Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township. Friday kicks off the first family fun weekend.
Come out, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, find a tree and get pictures with Santa.
NOV. 26
• Frye’s Antique Mall Christmas Open House will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frye’s Antique Mall, 860 Route 110, White Township. Please join us for our store-wide sales. Drawings for gift certificates.
• A YMCA Small Business Saturday Vendor Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 Ben Franklin Road, White Township. Wrap up your holiday shopping at the YMCA.
• Small Business Saturday will be held in Smicksburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various Smicksburg specialty shops.
• Small Business Saturday will take place in Downtown Indiana from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Today is the day when many shoppers focus on the mom and pop stores with “Small Business Saturday” and Downtown Indiana Inc. is ready to help promote local businesses.
• Fill a Hotel Room with Toys For Children in Indiana County will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Indiana, 1275 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Toys will be accepted until Dec. 15.
Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn, face-painting, sugar cookie-decorating and a visit from Santa Claus will be offered and a Christmas movie will be playing in the meeting room.
• Brush Valley Light-Up Night will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Brush Valley Fire Department, 5544 Route. 259, Brush Valley. Light refreshments and games to follow inside.
NOV. 28
• Hawk Talk Mondays! will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Dr., Indiana. Hawk Talk live in person at Hilton Garden Inn! It’s a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP Football coaches and weekly special guests.
DEC. 1
• Arts and Crafts Showcase will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St. Grace Senior Ministry is hosting a festival showcasing crafts, Christmas decorations, stained glass, weaving baskets, jewelry, baked goods, art work and more.
All items are created by those that attend Grace United Methodist Church.
DEC. 2
• Red Cross Blood Drive (Indiana Community) will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Communities coming together. Please call 1-800 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
• Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Plumville, Route 85. Communities coming together. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
• Homer City Light-Up Night will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Homer City Fire Hall, 25 W. Church St. Activities will include a parade, treats for kids, craft bazaar, firemens’ Eat Stand, bonfire, lighting of the community tree, Good Citizen Award and recognition of past Good Citizens.
Event starts at 5 p.m., with the parade at 6 p.m.
DEC.2 and DEC. 16
• Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
DEC. 3
• Trees for Troops Day will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse, 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township. In the spirit of Christmas, come and join us as we say “Thank you” to all our active duty men and women serving our country.
Live music, Santa, wagon rides and Meet-a-Soldier.
• Smicksburg Annual Cookie Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Smicksburg specialty shops.
We love to share our favorite homemade holiday cookies with you. Stop by local businesses and sample treats made with love just for you.
• Christmas Open House at 119 Antique Trading Post will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12665 US-119, Rochester Mills.
• Blairsville Light-Up Night will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Diamond on Blairsville Market Street. This community-wide event includes a craft show, cookie walk, parade and light-up night events at the Bandstand.
Festivities include a visit with Santa, children’s activities, light displays and tasty treats. Luminaries for Sale.
DEC. 3-4
• Family Fun Weekend at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township. Friday kicks off our first family fun weekend. Come out, take a horse drawn wagon ride, find a tree, and get pictures with Santa.
DEC. 3 and DEC. 10
• Have Yourself A Merry Local Christmas will take place from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Lone Oak Farm, 1606 Georgeville Rd., Marion Center. Shop at our farm store and with other small local vendors on our porch, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10!
DEC. 4
• Saltsburg Light-Up Night will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Canal Park, Saltsburg. Join us for a fun night for all ages! Some activities include tree decorating, visits with Santa, free crafts for the kids, free hot chocolate and cookies, luminaries on Rivers Edge Stage and more!
DEC. 9
• Annual Christmas Open House at the Historical and Genealogical Society will take place from 6-8 p.m. at 621 Wayne Ave, Indiana. Enjoy a special holiday performance based on Charles Dicken’s canal trip while touring the United States in the 1840s. Free and open to the public. Please RSVP at (724) 463-9600 or hgsic.org.
• Lit Night at the Hand (Holiday Edition) will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Artist’s Hand. An open mic and excited community to share poetry, prose & stories for the season!
DEC. 10
• IUP Winter Commencement will take place from 9 a.m. — noon at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive. Winter Commencement for graduate and undergraduate students.
• Country Faire Christmas will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike Road, Indiana. The 3rd Annual Country Faire Christmas offers a multitude of various types of vendors to purchase from! It’s your one stop shopping before Christmas!
• Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans will be held from noon — 1 p.m. at the Indiana County Courthouse, 825 Philadelphia St. There will be a formal wreath dedication ceremony held at the Indiana County Courthouse Veteran’s Wall. As this memorial wreath is placed, volunteers from all over Indiana County will lay a similar wreath at the entrance of every cemetery in our county.
DEC. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive (Indiana Community) from 1-6 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave. Communities Coming Together! Please call 1-800 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
DEC. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive (Elderton Community) from 12:30 p.m. — 5 p.m. at the Elderton Fire Department, 305 Williams St., Elderton.
Grist & Whiskey from 6-8 p.m. at The Artists Hand. Live music with Grist for the Mill AND whiskey tasting and stocking stuffers with Excise Distillery!
DEC. 17
Holiday Book Signing and Gift Wrapping from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Artists Hand. Hilary Hauck and Author Friends discuss their books and learn about gift wrapping with repurposed materials!