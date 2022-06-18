JUNE 20 — JUNE 26
“No Highway in the Sky” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Marlene Dietrich, and Glynis Johns. Jimmy stars as an aeronautical engineer who predicts that a new model of plane will fail catastrophically after a specific number of flying hours. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
JUNE 18
• DiscoverE: Lightning Bug Crafts for Kids will take place from 8 to 8:45 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259 Hwy., Penn Run. Do you enjoy looking for lightning bugs? Do you and the kids enjoy catching lightning bugs? Learn all about the fascinating life cycle of lightning bugs while we make a lightning bug craft with your kids to take home and enjoy. The event is for school age children from 6-12. An adult must accompany children and help with the craft. This program is registration only. Email Lisa Meadows at limead ows@pa.gov to register.
• A Light Up the Night Lightning Bug Program: Talk & Walk will be held from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259 Hwy., Penn Run. Come out and join us and our bioluminescent friends as we learn about the vast world of lightning bugs. This evening will shine a little bug light on the lives of these creatures as well as a catch and release for an up close look! We will have a short presentation at the Environmental Learning Center and then head out on to day use area. We will be hiking outside. Please wear long pants and hiking shoes. This is best suited for adults, teens and school age kids. The outdoor portion of this program will be weather dependent. Preregistration is required.
• Levity Summer Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The Annual Summer Festival is back! Bring a lawn chair, bring the family, bring your friends and bring your A-game. There will be music, games, magic, vendors, fresh food and cold beer all day! For more information, visit: https://www.levity brewing.com/summer-fest.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present Bone Jacked from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, Blairsville. Crawdad Joe will play Blues, Soul and Rock ‘n’ Roll with an enchanting Southern Louisiana flavor they call swamp rock! A rain date will be the following Sunday.
JUNE 19
Yoga in the Park with Sunflower Yoga Studio will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana.
JUNE 21
The Homer-Center Public Library will present Amazing Oceans from 10 a.m. to noon at Floodway Park, Homer City. Kids will dive into the science of sea life as they learn about the many amazing creatures that call the ocean their home. This free program is designed for kids ages K-6, but everyone is welcome! For more information and to register call or text Lisa at (724) 388-0335. This program is made possible by a generous donation from Club Savoy.
JUNE 22
• A Breakfast Book Club will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Homer-Center Public Library, 6 N. Main St., Homer City, This event is for kids from 4th to 6th grade reading level, but is open to all ages. Breakfast, fun discussion and activities are all free. All materials are provided. Call Lisa at (724) 388-0335 to register.
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is every Wednesday for garden volunteers, plot owners, and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening, all ages welcome, a community garden team member will always be present! Learn more at www.indianacommu nitygarden.org.
• Community Engagement Event for the Active Transportation Plan will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the East Mahoning Township Community Park/Marion Center Park Hall. The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development (ICOPD) is working to provide residents and visitors of all ages and abilities more opportunities for walking, biking and wheeling. The meetings will be fun, informative and interactive. Representatives from Indiana County and the Consultant Team will be available for one-on-one and group discussions. Please come prepared to discuss ways to improve active transportation in Indiana County! For details, visit: https://www.visitin dianacountypa.org/wp-content/ uploads/2022/06/Community- engagement-event.jpg.
JUNE 23-26
The Cookport Antique Machinery Summer Show will begin at 8 a.m. at the Cookport Fairgrounds, 2048 Rte. 240 Hwy., Commodore. For more info call Scott Repik at (724) 422-5343 or scottrepik@hotmail.com.
JUNE 23
Saltsburg’s 2022 Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market will offer anything home grown and home made, including produce, baked goods and homemade crafts.
JUNE 25
• Food Preservation 101: Strawberry Rhubarb Jam will be presented at 10 a.m. at the Chevy Chase Community Center, 640 N. 5th St. Indiana. Registration is now open. Please register by visiting: https://forms.gle/T7ayrob6SWp4Yn5k7.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series presents Jerry B and the Bluetones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, Blairsville. Jerry B and the Bluetones will play the Blues! The rain date will be the following Sunday!
• Pollinator Week Celebration at the Garden will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Chloe Drew, Monica Lee and Kay Snyder will celebrate Pollinator Week with fun, hands-on activities for the whole family sponsored by the Indiana Community Garden and the Indiana County Conservation District. Learn about the importance of pollinators and what we can do to protect them while enjoying crafts, games, planting, a scavenger hunt, tours of the pollinator meadow and food forest, and more. Registration is preferred by emailing icg15701@gmail.com by June 22 or register on-site.
JUNE 25-26
The Western PA State Championship Moose Fastpitch Tournaments will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The games will be played at various Indiana area ball fields. For more information visit: https://moosefastpitchtournaments.com/events/western-pa-state-champion ship.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturdays, in the S&T Parking Lot, S. Eighth and Church streets and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers, and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what spring has to offer!
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
The Indiana Art Association Annual Show will be held in The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Indiana Art Association’s Annual Show features members’ artwork. For more information call (724) 463-8710.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.