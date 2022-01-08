JAN. 10-16
“You Can’t Take it with You” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Jean Arthur and Lionel Barrymore. When Alice Sycamore (Arthur) agrees to marry Tony Kirby (Stewart), she has no choice but to invite his wealthy parents over for dinner.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesoci ety.com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
JAN. 16
A full moon winter owl prowl will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mother Earth Farm, 4430 Warren Road, Indiana, with Chloe Drew and Bob Madden. Find a reason to bundle up and head outside on a winter’s eve. Join the Indiana Outdoor School for a peaceful hike into the woods near dusk to wait for owls to start flying and get a chance to hear them call. Wear warm clothing and boots and bring flashlights. The event is suitable for the whole family as long as each member can stay quiet for the hiking and owl calling portion of the program. This is a Friends of the Parks 2022 program. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.