APRIL 11-17
“Harvey” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Josephine Hull and Peggy Dow. Stewart gives one of his best performances as tippler Elwood P. Dowd, whose companion is a six-foot invisible rabbit named Harvey. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
APRIL 6-23
The IUP Museum Goes Downtown: Polish Posters will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The University Museum will present a variety of stunning artwork. We didn’t know how appropriate the Museum’s selection of Polish Posters would be when we were building the exhibition schedule last year. The crisis in Ukraine and refugees streaming to Poland remind us of her culture’s place at the forefront of commercial art. These stunning graphic works are related by purpose to our region’s Andy Warhol and Philadelphia’s Keith Haring. Haring once said, “Art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further.” For more information call (724) 357-2787.
APRIL 12
Native Plants — The Good, Better and Best will be presented from 7 to 9 p.m. This virtual program will be hosted by Penguin Court. Join us for a presentation that will answer these questions and highlight plants that will be available for sale through a Friends of the Park fundraiser this spring. To register, please visit www.brandywine.org/conservancy/events.
APRIL 13
The Indiana County Employment Expo 2022 will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana. Veterans will be admitted at 12:30 p.m. and the public will be admitted at 1 p.m. For more information, please call the PA CareerLink Indiana County at (724) 471-7220.
APRIL 15
Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 30 South Main St., Homer City. Join us on the first and third Friday of each month for trivia night! Round up a team of up to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights! For more information call (724) 915-8124.
APRIL 16
• A self-guided Scavenger Hunt Bingo in White’s Woods will be held form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Begin the scavenger hunt at North 12th Street at the entrance of White’s Woods, in Indiana.
Print the map and the bingo sheet found on http://icopd.org. Follow the route listed on the map and then check off the items you find. Post a photo of the completed card on our Facebook page with #ICDecatha lon2022 to be placed into our prize drawing!
For more information visit http://icopd.org and then click the Decath alon logo.
• The 2022 Egg Hunt at Blairsvile Community Center will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville. The hunt is presented by the Blairsville Public Library and Blairsville Community Center. For more information, call (724) 459-6077.
• Cherryhill Township’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cherryhill Township Building, 184 Spaulding Road, Penn Run. There will be pictures with the Easter Bunny and door prizes.
The event will take place, rain or shine and is for ages 12 and under.
APRIL 18
The Indiana Garden Club monthly meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, Indiana. Please join us for a program on how to grow mushroom logs. Sarah and Jim, from Quiet Creek Herb Farm, located in Brookville, will talk about how to grow mushroom logs and harvest them. There will be mushroom logs for sale. Refreshments will be available. For more information, call (724) 541-4318.