March 29 – April 3
“Jackpot,” 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Barbara Hale, and James Gleason, the movie tells the story of Bill Lawrence who wins a slew of prizes on a radio quiz program. His happiness is short-lived when he discovers he’ll have to sell the prizes in order to pay the taxes on them. For more information contact The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
March 31
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue Bingo at 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games start at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings required! For more information contact Deb at (724) 285-6560.
April 1
Aultman Volunteer Fire Department Bingo at 58 7th St., Aultman. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.