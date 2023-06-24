JUNE 26-JULY 2
“The Mountain Road” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Lisa Lu and James Best. A U.S. Army Major is tasked with destroying bridges and roads useful to the enemy during World War II. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Commmunity Garden! Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
THROUGH JULY 1
The Indiana Art Association will host its Annual Members Show at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This show is formerly known as “The Spring Show.” This exhibit, like each IAA exhibition, is an example of creative individuals coming together as a community. The Artists Hand is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
THROUGH JULY 22
“The Circus is Back in Town” Exhibit will be presented at the Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This is an exhibit of a circus model named the Lane & Kedy Circus built by the late Paul McGregor, of Indiana. Historical Society hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JUNE 24
• The first Saltsburg Artisans & Crafts on the Canal will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The event will be hosted by Friends of the Mill. Julie Dunmire also has applications at her shop, Brand Spankin Used Yard Sale.
• Papermaking 101 will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Learn how to make paper by hand with Shane Miller from Raccoon Creek State Park. Making paper by hand at home can be a pretty simple process. It is a great way to use up your scrap paper, junk mail and copy paper that you were about to throw in the recycling bin, and instead create a thing of glorious handmade beauty. Please dress to get messy. Best suited for adults, teens and kids, age 11 and older. Please register by June 22 emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with your name, email and phone number.
• Manic Mango will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. Patrons permitted to bring their own food. Event will take place as permitted by the weather.
• The Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Peace Sign Band from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo.
• Chevy Chase Food Forest will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 64 Fairview Ave., Indiana. Join us for a walk through the newly established food forest at Chevy Chase. You will learn about the concepts of a food forest and its tremendous potential for the community and its environment. Registration is preferred by calling Marie Olson at (724) 840-3360.
• Danny Haynes will perform at Chestnut Ridge, Party on the Patio from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Resort, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191, ext. 116.
JUNE 25
• Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Somebody to Love from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Somebody to Love plays classic rock.
• Dave Dravecky will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. at Grace Church, 50 South Seventh Street, Indiana. The public is invited to this free event to hear nationally-known speaker, Dave Dravecky.
Dave pitched seven years in Major League Baseball, playing as an All-Star and in two pennant races. In 1988, Dave was at the top of his game and life. He had a wonderful family and was reaching his all-star peak playing the game of his childhood dreams. His Opening Day victory over the Dodgers was overshadowed later that fall by the discovery of cancer and the removal of half of the deltoid muscle in his pitching arm. Hear the rest of Dave’s story “under the steeple” at Grace Church.
JUNE 29
The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market features all home-grown, homemade and hand-crafted goods. For more info, call (724) 840-0167.
JUNE 30
A Morning Nature Kayak at North Shore will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run.
Come join us for a relaxing morning of kayaking on the lake as we explore the coves and shoreline of the North Shore from our boats. Bring your binoculars or borrow ours. Life jackets are required. Bring your kayak, current launch permit, and life jacket or borrow one of ours. Sunscreen, water and snacks are recommended. Must be age 14 or older. If under 18, parent or guardians must sign release forms and remain in the park. Important: You must notify us at registration if you need a kayak or are bringing your own.
If you don’t tell us you need a kayak, there may not be one available.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3tewzcwh
JULY 1
• Still Rockin will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. Entrance fee per adult, children are free. Patrons permitted to bring their own food. Event scheduled as permitted by weather.
• The Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Jukehouse Bombers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo. Jukehouse Bombers play down and dirty rock-n-blues.
JULY 2
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Krazy Kat Daddies from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Krazy Kat Daddies play rock ’n roll.
JULY 3
SALDO Outreach Workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Hall, 22823 PA-403, Marion Center. The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development will be hosting three in-person and two virtual outreach workshops to provide stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) and ask questions regarding implementation of the Ordinance. These regional SALDO Outreach Workshops will be geared toward the public, municipalities, and other key stakeholders impacted by the new SALDO such as developers, engineers, surveyors and attorneys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.