JUNE 26-JULY 2

“The Mountain Road” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Lisa Lu and James Best. A U.S. Army Major is tasked with destroying bridges and roads useful to the enemy during World War II. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.