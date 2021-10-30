NOV. 1 — 7
“The Mortal Storm” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Margaret Sullavan and Robert Young. When the Nazis come to power, a family is divided and a family friend is caught up in the turmoil. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
WEDNESDAYS
Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 5 to 7 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. Visit www.indianacommunity gardens.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH NOV. 13
Gatherings will be presented at The Artists Hand at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, featuring the works of Joy Fairbanks (collage) and Donn Hedman (ceramics). Gathering has provided raw material both literal and figurative to inspire new works that play off one another in harmonic visual riffs and counterpoint. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
NOV. 2
The Punxsutawney Region Antique Automobile Club will host their monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Hall, Route 403 Marion Center. The club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the park hall. For more information, please contact President Arnold Wolfe at (724) 463-6254.
NOV. 4
• The Homer-Center Historical Society will present Jennifer Sopko “A History of Idlewild Park” at 6 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 Church Street Homer City. Sopko will speak about her book “Idlewild: Histories and Memories of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Amusement Park” (2018). The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and door prizes will be offered. For more information please call (724) 840-7859.
• The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County will host a historical book presentation at 6:30 at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Come enjoy a free program to learn about the harrowing history of floods in Johnstown and the effects they had on the steel industry. Dr. Pat Farabaugh will discuss his new book “Disatrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown.” Refreshments and snacks will be served. For more information and to RSVP, call (724) 463-9600.
NOV. 5-7
Smicksburg will hold an Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Stores throughout the Smicksburg community will be brimming with Christmas merchandise. For more information contact Smicksburg Specialty Shops at (724) 257-8553 or visit www.smicksburg.net.