“You Can’t Take It With You” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Jean Arthur and Lionel Barrymore. When Alice Sycamore (Arthur) agrees to marry Tony Kirby (Stewart), she has no choice but to invite his wealthy parents over for dinner. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
The Indiana Art Association Open Arts Show will be showcased at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
The IAA’s annual fall Open Arts Show will run through Jan. 13 during normal business hours. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.; Sunday and Monday, closed.
The Essense of Australia Spring 2023 Trunk Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. Join us for an exclusive event at White Lace Bridal. Our Essense Spring 2023 trunk show will showcase the latest designs from the amazing designer Essense of Australia.
A trivia event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. It’s time to put your thinking caps on. Get your teams together and play some trivia.
There will be tons of prizes and tons of fun. Come out for fellowship, snacks and some good, clean fun. Please call Nikie at (267) 333-3135 to register your team by Jan. 12.
Free “Pay it Forward” haircuts for the New Year will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. All are welcome. Haircuts are free, donations and tips are appreciated or just pay it forward.