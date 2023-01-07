78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

JAN. 9-15

“You Can’t Take It With You” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Jean Arthur and Lionel Barrymore. When Alice Sycamore (Arthur) agrees to marry Tony Kirby (Stewart), she has no choice but to invite his wealthy parents over for dinner. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

