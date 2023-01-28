JAN. 30 — FEB. 5
“The Shopworn Angel” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Sewart, Margaret Sullivan and Walter Pidgeon. A naive soldier falls in love with a loose-moraled actress. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
MONDAYS JAN. 30 — MARCH 13
Conversations on the Visual Arts — Ways of Seeing with Chuck Olson will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years. We will meet consecutive Mondays starting Jan. 23 through March 13. Note: You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire!
This is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp.
Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends.
All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MARCH 4
The University Museum at IUP Presents “Environmental.” The University Museum at IUP overlooks the Oak Grove, a park-like space, older than the university itself with tall trees, grass, flowers, benches and paths that lead students to and from class. With the exhibition “Environmental,” we bring the outside in, allowing artists to interpret the theme through paint, print, sculpture, wood and fiber.
The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and university holidays
FEB. 3
Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 South Main St., Homer City.
Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night.
Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights! Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.