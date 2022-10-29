78026876

OCT. 31-NOV. 6

“The Mortal Storm” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Margaret Sullavan and Robert Young. A family leads a quiet life in a small village in the German Alps during the early 1930s. When the Nazis come to power, the family is divided and a family friend is caught up in the turmoil. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

