OCT. 31-NOV. 6
“The Mortal Storm” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Margaret Sullavan and Robert Young. A family leads a quiet life in a small village in the German Alps during the early 1930s. When the Nazis come to power, the family is divided and a family friend is caught up in the turmoil. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays. The museum will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25, for fall break.
OCT. 29-30
The Rustic Ranch Pumpkin Patch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the The Rustic Ranch Sunflower Field & Pumpkin Patch, 1358 Rustic Lodge Road, White Township. Fall festival activities will be available. Bring the family for a fun afternoon on the farm, in the pumpkin patch and participating in all of the various fall games and activities.
OCT. 29
• Halloween Trick or Treat will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at various local Downtown Indiana shops, restaurants and social clubs. The event will kick off at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Philadelphia Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Children and families are invited to visit participating downtown establishments for Halloween goodies and to enjoy all of the spooky surprises the businesses have to offer.
• Halloween Trunk or Treat will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. We are so excited to be teaming up with Downtown Indiana for our third annual trunk or treat. Help fill the lower lot full of trunks and pass out candy to the kids in the community. Prizes will be awarded to the best trunk and costume. Setup begins at 9 a.m.
• A Trick or Treat Parade will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. Line up in the hallway near Go Bonkerz. Must be in parade line to participate.
OCT. 31
• Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township. This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
• Trick-or-Treat at the Clark House will be held from 6 to 8 p.m at the Clark House, South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come visit the Clark House on Halloween night for a treat and a trip through the eerie mansion.
NOV. 1-2
Auditions for “A Dash of Dickens” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia St. Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Come out and audition for The Indiana Players’ holiday main-stage production. It is a documented fact that Charles Dickens and his wife, Catherine, spent a night in Saltsburg when he was investigating the canal system. This was in 1842. “A Christmas Carol” was published in 1843. This play is a fictionalized supposition of what ideas and characters he might have found in western Pennsylvania. “A Dash of Dickens” is a family Christmas comedy with lots of local flavor and familiar favorites. No experience necessary. Call (724) 464-0725.
NOV. 3-5
A Christmas Open House will be held at GC Country Store LLC, 815 Rock Run Road, Glen Campbell, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will be filled with Christmas themed country and primitive decor. Stop in for Christmas garlands, Santas, handmade snowmen and more.
NOV. 4-6
A Christmas Open House will be held at The Rustique Log Cabin & Black Dog Wine Company, 115 Sandy Flat Road, Kittanning, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The open house will feature lots of beautiful Christmas decor, wine and more.
NOV. 4
Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights!
NOV. 5–6
Smicksburg Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at various Smicksburg Specialty Shops. The stores are brimming with Christmas merchandise!