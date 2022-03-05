MARCH 7-13
“Winchester ’73” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Shelly Winters and Dan Duryea. An exceptional Western story of Stewart tracking down a man and his stolen gun through a series of interrelated episodes, leading to a memorable shootout among rock-strewn hills. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts include: Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
MARCH 9 — APRIL 2
Art of the Fantastic: Art Exhibit by Greg Langham will be presented at the Artists Hand Gallery at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Hours for the exhibit are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
MARCH 11
The Chevy Chase Food Forest will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Center, 650 N. 5th St., Indiana. Join us to find out what’s happening at the garden and learn about plot rentals.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/ChevyChaseFood Forest.
MARCH 12
• Eagle Watch at Loyalhanna Dam will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the park office, 440 Loyalhanna Road, Saltsburg. Come join us to check out bald eagles at Loyalhanna Dam. We will bring binoculars or you can use your binoculars to watch the eagles hanging out in the area. This is a weather dependent event, watch the Yellow Creek State Park Facebook page for the latest updates.
• A Spring Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike Road, Indiana. The show is sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club. Thirty-six tables are manned by coin dealers from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia. For more information, call (724) 465-0618.
• A mural walk of Blairsville will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at 138 E. Market St., Blairsville. Join David Janusek for a tour of the Blairsville murals. Painted in Fall 2021, the murals celebrate the character, history and nature of Blairsvile. Find the map at www.creativespacescollective.com and www.icopd.org.
• A Lil Bit of Country’s spring open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3271 Route 119 Highway South, Homer City. Join us for our fourth annual spring open house. Looking to refresh your home for the spring season? Stop in to see us. There will be new Easter, spring and home decor. For more information call (724) 464-7846.
• Writing as Healing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Writing can serve as a healthy outlet for healing and this workshop aims to provide participants approaches to using writing as healing in their own lives. For more information call (724) 465-8841
MARCH 15
“The White’s Woods Nature Center: Current value and future care” webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about this issue through this free webinar presented by the board of directors of Friends of White’s Woods. It is sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. To attend, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org to receive the Zoom link.
MARCH 16
A virtual presentation on snowy owls will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. If you are a fan of owls, then this virtual program is one you may enjoy! Snowy owls have been visiting our area more often in recent years. They are truly an impressive bird, rivaling our own great horned owl in size. Many beautiful photos by taken by volunteers will be shown, along with their biology and other great information. Pre-registration is required by contacting Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov. The program is limited to 60 participants and you must register by March 13. This is part of the Friends of the Parks 2022 programs.