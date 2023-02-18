78026876

FEB. 20 — FEB. 26

“Thunder Bay” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Joanne Dru and Dan Duryea. An action-packed account of oil-drillers vs. Louisiana shrimp fishermen. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.