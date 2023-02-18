FEB. 20 — FEB. 26
“Thunder Bay” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Joanne Dru and Dan Duryea. An action-packed account of oil-drillers vs. Louisiana shrimp fishermen. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
MONDAYS JAN. 30 — MARCH 13
“Conversations on the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years. We will meet consecutive Mondays through March 13. Note: You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire. This is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MARCH 4
The University Museum at IUP Presents “Environmental.” The University Museum at IUP overlooks the Oak Grove, a park-like space, older than the university itself with tall trees, grass, flowers, benches and paths that lead students to and from class. With the exhibition “Environmental,” we bring the outside in, allowing artists to interpret the theme through paint, print, sculpture, wood and fiber.
The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and university holidays
FEB. 18
IUP basketball will host the following games: IUP Women’s Basketball vs. Slippery Rock, 1 to 3 p.m. and IUP Men’s Basketball vs. Slippery Rock, 3 to 5 p.m. Both games will be held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
FEB. 19
Free ”Pay It Forward” Haircuts will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Tips are encouraged but not required. We just ask that you pay it forward.
FEB. 21
• AARP Consumer Advocate Mary Bach will give a presentation from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Mall (former Rue21 location), 2334 Oakland Avenue, Indiana. AARP Evergreen Chapter #2581 is pleased to bring nationally known consumer advocate Mary Bach to Indiana. Mary champions protection from scams and financial exploitation in an hilarious way — she entertains while educating. This event is free to the public.
• The Herb Study Group of Indiana County will hold their monthly meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ellks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. The public is welcome to attend. President, Kyra Kozielec-Gilmore will give a herbal note concerning ginger, the herb of the year. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded. If you are interested in herbs, how to grow and use them, please come join us for an enjoyable evening. For more information or questions, please call Carrie Bloomquist at (724) 272-4182.
FEB. 24
Enjoying Nature Through Photography will be presented from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge. 60 Blue Spruce Lodge, Indiana. Local photographer, Deidre Smith, will be sharing her favorite captures from local parks (and beyond) and sharing tales of her photography adventures. Enjoy snaps of a deer hug, a fish jumping and a frog in space, along with entertaining photos of our bird population. You may pick up a few tips on how to get a good shot and hear some suggestions on what you can do with your photos. You will definitely leave with a greater appreciation of all that our parks have to offer!
FEB. 25
A community birthday party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Center, 640 N. 5th Ave., Indiana. The event is free for all ages and will include a special guest appearance!
BEGINNING MARCH 4
The Indiana Readers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The club meets weekly. All are welcome.
Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.