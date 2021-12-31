JAN. 2-9
“You Gotta Stay Happy” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Joan Fontaine and Eddie Albert, the comedy is about a millionaire who runs off on her wedding night to find a new marriage.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesoci ety.com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH JAN. 7
The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana is once again pairing with the Indiana Art Association to bring visitors this year’s Indiana County Open Arts Exhibit. The work of local artists will grace the gallery walls in the Armory at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, and will be free to browse through the beginning of next year. The art will also be on sale and can make a unique gift for the holiday season.
For more information, contact the Indiana Art Association at (412) 289-3352 or visit www.indianaartassociat ion.org/open-arts.
JAN. 6
The Homer City Social Center will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its new location of the Homer City American Legion, 79 Mullen Ave., Homer City, with a re-opening ceremony to be held at 11:30 a.m. A meet and greet will be held at 10 a.m. and a fitness class will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon with bingo after lunch. There will be door prizes and light refreshments. Call (724) 349-4500 to make a reservation.
JAN. 7
Joyful Noise Coffeehouse at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana, will be open to the public at 7 p.m. Come out and listen to local musicians the first Friday of every month. For more information, call (724) 463-3280.