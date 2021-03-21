March 22 to 28
“The FBI Story” — 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. A dedicated FBI agent recalls the agency’s battles against the Klan, organized crime and Communist spies. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Vera Miles and Murray Hamilton. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
March 21
The Indiana-Armstrong Builders Assoc. Home Show — The 2021 Spring Home show will be an interactive-virtual show reflecting the trends and styles in home building and remodeling. That means guests can visit local vendors online from any mobile device or computer. This isn’t your typical “virtual event” displaying a flat website of information. For more information contact Dick Clawson at (724) 349-2327 or visit indianahomeshow.com.
March 22
Celebrate Recovery at Word of Grace Church — Join us in-person or online at 6 p.m. Our in-person meeting happens at Word of Grace Church 603 S. 5th St. Indiana. This online service will be available on Facebook and YouTube as well. All are welcome! The purpose of CR is to fellowship and celebrate God’s healing power in our lives through the 8 recovery principles found in the Beatitudes and in Christ-centered 12 Steps. For more information, contact Jackie Greene at (724) 541-4875 or jackie greene01@gmail.com.
March 24 and 27
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue Bingo — 1442 N. Harmony Rd. Penn Run. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required! For more information, contact Deb at (724) 285-6560.
March 25
Aultman Volunteer Fire Department Bingo — 58 7th St. Aultman. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
March 27
The Great Easter Egg Hunt — 9 to 11 a.m. at 712 Church St, Indiana. We are going for it! Our Great Easter Hunt is on! Sign up on our website so we have an idea how many are coming, we are so excited! Admission is free. For more information, contact Marty Christian, Grace United Methodist Church at (724) 463-8535 or visit www.indianagrace.org/ministry-children/.