EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety. com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
JAN. 30
Philly Street Strings in Concert will be held at 3 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, Indiana. Lead by violinists Stanley and Swana Chepaitis, Philly Street Strings is a chamber orchestra based in Indiana.
Their January program will feature exciting music for strings, ranging from classical to jazz. Admission is free, but donations will be gladly accepted. All funds raised in excess of expenses will be donated to the Chevy Chase Community Center. Masks are required.
FEB. 4
Joyful Noise Coffeehouse will be open at 7 p.m. at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana, with open mic. Come out and listen to local musicians the first Friday of every month. For more information, call (724) 463-3280.
FEB. 5
• A hot chocolate walk will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Indiana. Join for the kickoff event to learn the details of the sixth annual Indiana County Decathlon followed by a winter walk to feed the birds with Ray. Then warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and earn your first stamp. This is an easy walk on paved areas and moderate walk on trails. Please dress appropriately for the winter weather.
• Indiana Women’s Flag Football 2022 Snow Bowl will be held at 1 p.m. at the fields at Mack Park. For more information, visit https://www.indiana womensflagfootball.com
FEB. 8
A membership meeting of the Indiana Art Association will be held at 6 p.m. The association will not be meeting in person. This is a virtual meeting and a Zoom link will be sent out by email this week. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Indiana Art Association, email iaa indianapa@gmail.com
FEB. 9-March 5
Waltz of the Flowers will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar. The art show features beautiful dancing and flora to celebrate Valentine’s Day and springtime. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
FEB. 11
An opening reception for the Waltz of the Flowers show will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar. Enjoy refreshments while looking at the beautiful art. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.