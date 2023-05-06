MAY 8-15
“Flight of the Phoenix” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Richard Attenborough, and Robert Aldrich. Stewart stars as the captain of a plane that has crashed in the desert and must be fixed on the double before all of the crew members die. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841 for more information.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
MAY 2-14
A Youth Arts Celebration by the Indiana Arts Council will be presented at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. Our area is packed with talented young artists. Be it painting, drawing, singing or dancing, we will showcase them during our much-anticipated Youth Arts Celebration. It will be available during Indiana Mall hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
MAY 6
IUP Spring Commencement will take place at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township.
MAY 6
• A Churches of Saltsburg Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon beginning at the Water Street Playground, Saltsburg. Tour the churches of Saltsburg and learn their unique histories. From the recently restored 1847 historic chapel, to the church-to-residential conversion, there are interesting churches to see in Saltsburg.
• The Magic of Abstract Painting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Students will use masking techniques to develop layers of paint, considering the use of the elements of art. Students will use canvases, put masking on them, then paint over the masking. They will use crayons to highlight specific areas and learn about how the crayons can be used as a resist. Students will consider color, line, shape, and other elements of art.
MAY 6-7
A Dawg Gone Flea Market will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Mack Park Sportsman’s Barn, 803 Hospital Road, White Township. All proceeds benefit the Indiana County Humane Society.
MAY 7
A Vendor Pop Up will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Grab a beer and shop local vendors and businesses.
MAY 8
The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club Meeting will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. This meeting is free to attend. In celebration of Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day, club members will share their collectibles and memorabilia of all things military, patriotic and the USA. Light refreshments will be served and the public is welcome to attend. For questions, call (724) 349-8597.
MAY 11
• The Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. This is a free community dinner on the second Thursday of every month featuring live music with local artists.
• Indiana Free Library Presents Springtime in Paris at noon at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The event will feature an afternoon tea celebrating French food and history and a menu from Chef Jon Nagy and his ICTC culinary arts team. Please call (724) 465-8841 for more information.
• A Safe Cyclists & Drivers Education and Awareness Seminar will be presented from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana. The event is presented by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and partners. For more information contact (724) 465-3870; msarver@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us; or icopd.org.
MAY 13
• A Walk In An Allegheny Forest will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at the White’s Woods 12th Street Entrance, Indiana. Join author Kevin Patrick on a walk through White’s Woods. Explore all of the nooks and crannies of this beloved woods.
This event features a moderate walk.
• Youth Arts Celebration Performances will be given beginning at noon in the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue, White Township. The event is an afternoon of performances by Indiana County’s musicians, dance troupes, bands, poets and more.
MAY 13-14
The LWV Annual Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Indiana County Fairgrounds Sportsman Barn, 803 Hospital Road, White Township. Come do your shopping at our annual yard sale at the Sportsman Barn at Mack Park. We are accepting donations during the week before the yard sale. Go to our website for more information and our poster https://lwvindianacounty.org.
MAY 14
A Mother’s Day Walk and Tea will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Road, Rayne Township. Take a walk to learn about local flowers and “weeds” and their edible and medicinal uses.
Then enjoy some of those “weeds” in tasty treats. Dress for the weather: If it’s raining hard, it will be an indoor slide show; if light drizzle, we will do the walk. Please register by emailing Cindy Rogers at rogers944@comcast.net by May 12.
MAY 16
An IndiGO Local Advisory Committee Meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at IndiGO, 1657 Saltsburg Ave., White Township.
The purpose of this meeting is to educate our community about IndiGo’s Shared Ride and Persons with Disabilities Programs. Please bring your transportation questions, comments and concerns. We hope to see you there. RSVP to Brenda Hill at (724) 465-2140 ext. 301 or Bhill@indigobus.com.
