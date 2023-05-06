78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

MAY 8-15

“Flight of the Phoenix” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Richard Attenborough, and Robert Aldrich. Stewart stars as the captain of a plane that has crashed in the desert and must be fixed on the double before all of the crew members die. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.