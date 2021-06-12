June 14-20
“The Magic of Lassie” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Mickey Rooney and Pernell Roberts. Lassie is trying to find her way home. She will have to run all the way from Colorado to California. Her loving owner is looking for her, too.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
Wednesdays
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www. indianacommunitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC. For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org.
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
Every Thursday
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
Every Saturday
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of 8th and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org.
June 19
• The Fly-in Drive-in breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Airport, 398 Airport Road, Indiana. Have breakfast at the Jimmy Stewart Airport. This is a free will donation and all proceeds benefit the Jimmy Stewart Cessna 310 project. For more information, call the airport at (724) 463-3883.
• An outdoor concert featuring The Shivers will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., Indiana. For more information, call Levity at (724) 427-5665.