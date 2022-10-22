78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

OCT. 24-30

“Rear Window” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Grace Kelly, and Thelma Ritter. A professional photographer is confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg, who becomes obsessed with watching the private dramas of his neighbors. Bring your IUP I-Card for half price matinees in October, only $5. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.