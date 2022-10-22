OCT. 24-30
“Rear Window” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Grace Kelly, and Thelma Ritter. A professional photographer is confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg, who becomes obsessed with watching the private dramas of his neighbors. Bring your IUP I-Card for half price matinees in October, only $5. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat.
There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall.
The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity.
No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support our local farmers!
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township.
This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves.
Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays. The museum will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25, for fall break.
OCT. 22
• The Indiana County Humane Society Top Dog Car Show will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. There will be a Halloween costume contest for kids, adults and pets. Door prizes will be given away.
Registration is at noon in former BonTon parking lot.
• A Fall Fest will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux School Grounds, 300 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana. Come to the first Fall Fest hosted by St. Thomas More University Parish and St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish. Come and enjoy the outdoor festival with food, drinks, games, music and fall themed activities. There is free admission with live music from great bands including Uncle Davey and the Pool Boys, Saints of Indiana and Somebody to Love. There will also be a beer garden, dessert silent auction, concession stand and so much more.
• A Halloween Bash will be held at the Twolick Valley Rod & Gun Club from 3 to 8 p.m at 487 Dogwood Road, Cherry Tree. This free event is open to the public. There will be games, hayrides, pumpkin painting food and a costume parade.
• The Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County will present a historic night walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 621 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join the Historical Society for a historic lantern guided tour of various significant locations in the borough.
Tours will leave from the Armory every 15 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m. Reserved slots are limited to 10 guests, walk-ins welcome. The tour is free. The museum will be open for guests to tour Halloween-themed exhibits and enjoy light refreshments.
OCT. 22-23
• A Pumpkin Festival will be held at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Road, Shelocta, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In years past, the festival has been a part of the fall traditions of many families. The event offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch, food trucks and more.
• The Rustic Ranch Pumpkin Patch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the The Rustic Ranch Sunflower Field & Pumpkin Patch, 1358 Rustic Lodge Road, White Township. Fall festival activities will be available.
Bring the family for a fun afternoon on the farm, in the pumpkin patch and participating in all of the various fall games and activities.
• The New Century Club will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Twolick Drive, White Township.
Come to the fall book sale and pick up some new reads and help support the library at the same time. There were lots of book donations for this sale and all will be available for browsing.
OCT. 24
Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township. This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
OCT. 25
The Indiana PA Quilters Club Monthly Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana.
Come for the day or just the meeting; everyone is welcome to come and check out the club The schedule is as follows: 9 a.m., open sewing; bring your machine, notions and projects (irons and cutting board provided); noon, bring a sack lunch or eat uptown (water, tea and coffee provided); 1 to 3 p.m., business meeting; 3 to 5 p.m., open sewing. For more information, call Mimi Greene at (724) 599-6757.
OCT. 26
Green Drinks: Fall Edition will be presented from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, White Township.
Join us for our first Green Drinks event hosted at our new center.
Everyone is welcome. Locally sourced snacks and drinks will be provided. Adults, try your hand at Eco-Trivia. Winner will receive a gift card to a local shop.
Kids, learn about an environmentally friendly way to decorate your own pumpkins, with the help of some woodland creatures. Later, we’ll make our own biodegradable masks from things we find in the forest near the center. Please RSVP to this event on Facebook.
OCT. 29
• Halloween Trick or Treat will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at various local Downtown Indiana shops, restaurants and social clubs.
The event will kick off at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, on Philadelphia Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Children and families are invited to visit participating downtown establishments for Halloween goodies and to enjoy all of the spooky surprises the businesses have to offer.
• Halloween Trunk or Treat will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. We are so excited to be teaming up with Downtown Indiana for our third annual trunk or treat. Help us fill our lower lot full of trunks and pass out candy to the kids in our community.
Prizes will be awarded to the best trunk and costume. Setup begins at 9 a.m.
• A Trick or Treat Parade will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. Line up in the hallway near Go Bonkerz.
Must be in parade line to participate.