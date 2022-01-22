JAN. 24-30
“Come Live with Me” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Hedy Lamarr and Ian Hunter. A charming romantic comedy with starving writer Stewart marrying Lamarr so she will evade deportation. Filled with romantic notes of laughter and adventure.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesoci ety.com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
JAN. 25
• Indiana, Pa., Quilters Club will hold its monthly meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month January through October. Come for the day or just for the meeting. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (724) 599-6757.
• American History Book Club will be held at the Indiana Free Library at 11 a.m. The group will talk about a real experience on the Oregon Trail when they discuss “The Oregon Trail,” by Francis Parkman.
Books are available for checkout at the library. The book club is free and open to all members of the community, but it is asked that you wear a mask while inside the library.
JAN. 27
Indiana County Soup for Souls will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Life Community Church inside the Indiana Mall.
The Soup for Souls Community Table is a free homemade meal for anyone for any reason. You are invited to the community table where the meal will include chili and cornbread. The event will include music from local artists.
JAN. 30
Philly Street Strings in Concert will be held at 3 p.m. at the Artists Hand Gallery, Indiana. Lead by violinists Stanley and Swana Chepaitis, Philly Street Strings is a chamber orchestra based in Indiana.
Their January program will feature exciting music for strings, ranging from classical to jazz. Admission is free, but donations will be gladly accepted. All funds raised in excess of expenses will be donated to the Chevy Chase Community Center. Masks are required.