APRIL 17-23
“Call Northside 777” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Helen Walker and Lee J. Cobb. This movie is an absorbing drama about a reporter who is convinced that a convicted killer is innocent and is trying to prove it. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
APRIL 15
Levity Brewing JeepFest will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Levity will hold JeepFest with a Jeep Meet, contest, band and beer release. Jeep Meet starts at 3 p.m. followed by contests for muddiest, biggest lift, oldest, cleanest, most add-ons. There will be a Cream Ale release with Recon Brewing. Levity Brewing will be hosting “Flower Child” band from 6 to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come. This will be a fun day for everyone!
APRIL 17
The Indiana Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, White Township. The program will be: Introduction to Bird Watching by Dottie Jelielek. It will be fun and informative and just in time for all the returning birds. Refreshments are provided. Please join us. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact us at igcinfor mation@gmail.com.
APRIL 19
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present!
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a Kids Gardening Club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants.
The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life.
It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841 for more information.
APRIL 20
• Third Thursday will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park, The first Third Thursday of 2023 is happening. Featuring a live performance by Count Me In featuring Tom Angelo from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is open to everyone and free of charge. Enjoy live music, grab takeout dinner and shop during extended hours at participating local businesses on the Third Thursday of each month from April to September.
• “Hellbent” – A Documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a free event. Join us for this upcoming documentary screening about protecting our waterways and wildlife habitats right here in Indiana County. Local sustainability-focused organizations (including ICG and our sister garden, the Chevy Chase Food Forest) will be tabling in the lobby beforehand. Doors open at 6 p.m. Documentary begins at 7 p.m.
APRIL 21
Lit Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is an open mic night. Share your favorite poetry or prose with a welcoming audience in a gallery coffee shop. Even share something you wrote yourself.
APRIL 22
• The Todd Bird Club will host an outing from 8 to 10 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Park Road, Rayne Township. Todd Bird Club outings are free and open to the public. All are welcome! The outing is led by Mike Weible, feather_ridge@yahoo.com. Meet at 8 a.m. in the first large parking lot just past the park office.
• Spring Prep & IUP Into the Streets at Indiana Community Garden will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come work in the garden with IUP student volunteers. Learn more at http://in dianacommunitygarden.org.
• A Homer City Tour will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at Floodway Park, Kirk Avenue, Homer City. See the new murals and the grounds of future development projects.
Homer City Borough Manager Rob Nymick offers a fresh perspective on the downtown and a glimpse at the borough’s future.
• A Downtown Indiana Arts Walk will be held from noon until 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. The Downtown Indiana Arts Walk is an annual springtime event focused on celebrating art and supporting artists in the Indiana community. The event provides opportunities for community members and visitors to engage with art shops, art studios, art-centered businesses/organizations, and with the artists and performers who call Indiana home.
IRMC Park serves as the event hub. Visit IRMC Park for live music, face painting, sidewalk chalking and event guides and maps. The event starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m. and is free to attend.
• An Earth Day Walk to White’s Woods will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the 12th Street entrance, Indiana. Start wherever you are! And walk to the 12th Street entrance of the White’s Woods Nature Center. You can arrive anytime between 1 and 3 p.m.
We are celebrating Earth Day and the contribution White’s Woods makes to our community to help mitigate the impact of climate change. And when you get to White’s Woods, celebrate! The first 100 people who arrive can claim up to two oak seedlings, distributed courtesy of the Million Trees Project.
• Somebody to Love with Band Karaoke will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. This is a free event. Sing along to your favorite songs with Somebody to Love.