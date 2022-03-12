MARCH 14-20
“Pot O’ Gold” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Paulette Goddard and Horace Heidt. The story of a harmonica-playing, music-mad Stewart and his experiences with a band of struggling musicians. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts include: Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
MARCH 9 — APRIL 2
Art of the Fantastic: Art Exhibit by Greg Langham will be presented at the Artists Hand Gallery at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Hours for the exhibit are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
MARCH 15
“The White’s Woods Nature Center: Current value and future care” webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about this issue through this free webinar presented by the board of directors of Friends of White’s Woods. It is sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. To attend, send an email to info@friendsof whiteswoods.org to receive the Zoom link.
MARCH 16
A virtual presentation on snowy owls will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. If you are a fan of owls, then this virtual program is one you may enjoy! Snowy owls have been visiting our area more often in recent years. They are truly an impressive bird, rivaling our own great horned owl in size. Many beautiful photos by taken by volunteers will be shown, along with their biology and other great information. Registration is required by contacting Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov. The program is limited to 60 participants and you must register by March 13. This is part of the Friends of the Parks 2022 programs.
MARCH 17-19
The GC Country Store will hold a spring open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at 815 Rock Run Road, Glen Campbell. Step into spring! The store will be filled with spring and Easter themed décor including handmade bunnies, linens, garlands, flowers and more! For more information call (814) 845-7390.
MARCH 17
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. A free homemade meal is provided to anyone one for any reason. You are invited to the community table. The menu includes: potato, bacon and cheddar soup. There will be live music with local artists, community, hospitality, authenticity and Jesus.
MARCH 18
Two Years of Exploring Backyard Diversity in Honduras will be presented from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Indiana. Dr. Joe Townsend was a Fulbright Scholar on sabbatical in Honduras when the pandemic began in March 2020 and due to the travel lock down, spent a total of two years with his family living in rural Honduras. Join Joe as he shares his experiences passing the weeks and months of quarantine documenting his backyard biodiversity — from the exotic (iguanas, parrots, tarantulas and leafcutter ants) to the more familiar (squirrels, opossums and the seasonal arrivals and departures of the same migratory birds we see in Indiana). Space may be limited so please register by calling (724) 463-8636. This is part of the Friends of the Parks 2022 programs.
MARCH 19
• How to Prune Your Fruit Trees and Shrubs will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden Corner at Carter Ave. and South 6th Street, Indiana. Join Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Tom Nowak and Charlie Venturella will teach the basics of pruning fruit trees and shrubs. Learn about various pruning techniques, as well as the use and care of pruning tools, on trees and shrubs at the Community Garden. Pre-registration is required by calling (724) 463-8636. Please call by March 16.
• A Big Night For Salamanders will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Cool wet nights are a great time to see the salamander migration at Yellow Creek State Park. Come join us for a short presentation on our spring time salamanders and then drive to different sections of the park to check on their migration to several vernal pools.
Please dress for the weather, wear waterproof shoes and bring a flashlight. This program is geared for ages 10 and up and is weather dependent. Participation is limited, so please pre-register by emailing Lisa at limeadows@pa.gov with your name, phone number and number in your party by March 17.
MARCH 21-22
The Indiana Players will hold auditions for their 11th Annual 1-Act Festival, from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will have a variety of short fantasies, romances, comedies and dramas, many of which are world premiers. A variety of ages and genders will be needed. It is not necessary to prepare a monologue. Performances will be: April 22 through 24 and April 29 through May 1. For more information, call (724) 254-2198.