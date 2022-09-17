SEPT. 19 — 25
“Call Northside 777” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Helen Walker and Lee J. Cobb. An absorbing drama of a reporter who is convinced that a convicted killer is innocent and is trying to prove it. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support the farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humane society.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH NOV. 19
Soul of a Region will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, Indiana. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays. The museum will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25, for fall break.
SEPT. 21
Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at www. indi anacommunitygarden.org.
SEPT. 17
• The Cookport Antique Machinery Show Fair Pulls will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cookport Fairgrounds, 2048 Route 240, Commodore. Contact Scott Repik at (724) 422-5343, scottrepik@hotmail.com.
• A Tractor Show & Car Cruise will be hosted by the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brush Valley Township Park, 5368 Route 56, Brush Valley. The event will feature antique tractors and machinery, a car cruise, basket raffle and refreshments.
• A Fall Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, Indiana. Join the Indiana Coin Club at S&T Bank Arena for the 2022 Fall Coin Show event. A Coins-4-Kids program will be held at 1 p.m.
• Saltsburg Oktoberfest 2022 will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. There will be music, food, beer, wine, moonshine and brandy. There will also be handmade crafts, Chinese auction baskets and free kids activities from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be a stein holding contest (registration required), beard and mustache contest (registration required), a cornhole tournament and much more.
SEPT. 17 — 18
• Smicksburg Apple Weekend will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday throughout the Smicksburg community. The event will feature fresh apples for sale, apple dumplings, apple fudge, apple cider and apple butter, pumpkins, a pottery demo, fall decor, apple bakers and cornstalk decorating.
• A Civil War Encampment will be held at at John G. Schmick Heritage Center, 59 E. Kittanning St., Smicksburg, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the apple fest. The Heritage Center will also be offering locally made crafts, honey, Amish-made fry pies and apples. This is a free educational talk and firing drills by Civil War re-enactors.
SEPT. 18
The Punxsutawney Region AACA Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marion Center Park, Route 119/Route 403, Marion Center. The event features a car show, door prizes, car corral, basket drawing, flea market, antique tractors, music and food.
SEPT. 19
The Indiana Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden. Barb Hauge, a landscape architect and certified arborist, will be giving a pollinator meadow tour. You can also see all the plots the community has been working on all summer. Refreshments will be provided. For more information about the club follow the club on Facebook or email igcinformation@gmail.com.
SEPT. 19-20
Auditions for “Deer Camp — The Musical!” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia St. Playhouse, 724 Philadelphia St. Indiana. We are looking for four male cast members. The characters do sing and dance in the show.
No previous training is necessary; we will work with your comfort and abilities. However, please come prepared with a short vocal selection. We may ask you to read scenes from the show and learn a small piece of music. Email indi anaplayers@gmail.com with any questions.
SEPT. 20 THROUGH OCT. 14
Full Circle by Cathy Paterson and Kristen Olsen will be shown at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured is a collection of wheel-thrown ceramics by Paterson paired with acrylic paintings by Olsen.
SEPT. 22
Beaver at Long Pond & Beaver Lodge Hike: Homeschool Program will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center for a fun storytime and walk to see how beavers change their environment. We will view a lodge to see the work of nature’s busy engineers. We’ll learn about the fascinating adaptations of beavers for survival and how their work impacts the environment. Geared for students, age 6 and older. Adults must accompany students. Preregistration required.
SEPT. 23
An opening reception for Full Circle by Cathy Paterson and Kristen Olsen will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St. Indiana.
SEPT. 23-24
Sally’s Bazaar Indoor Craft Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. The general public is welcome to brows a variety of local vendors and crafters, silent auctions, free basket giveaways and Sally’s Snack Bar and Bake sale. Admission is free.
SEPT. 23-25
• The Clymer Days Festival will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Sherman Street Park, Clymer.
Free admission. Enjoy a weekend of food, entertainment, children’s activities and fun. Come see live bands, play in the cornhole tournament and watch the fireworks.
• The Essense of Australia Fall 2022 Designer Preview! will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. On these days only, the store will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Essense of Australia.
Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible.
SEPT. 24
• A Fall Open House at 119 Antique Trading Post, 12665 Rt. 119 North, Rochester Mills, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature sales, giveaways and free hidden items.
• Sun-Kissed Country’s Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1365 Rte. 286 Highway East, Indiana. The event features a great selection of fall decor, mums, pumpkins, gourds and more!
The entire store will be 20 percent off (excluding mums, pumpkins, gourds, and a few misc. items). As a bonus, if you spend $50 or more this day, you’ll receive a free gift as an extra thank you.
SEPT. 24 through 25
Founders Gallery and Gifts Fall Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell St., Blairsville. Celebrate the first weekend of autumn by shopping a selection of local art and hand-crafted gifts. Voting for the scarecrow contest will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery’s doorstep.
Come cast your ballot for your favorite scarecrow in the Townwide Scarecrow Contest.