78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

SEPT. 19 — 25

“Call Northside 777” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Helen Walker and Lee J. Cobb. An absorbing drama of a reporter who is convinced that a convicted killer is innocent and is trying to prove it. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

Tags