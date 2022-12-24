EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall.
The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
DEC. 28
Yoga Alchemy with Ed Stancombe will be held from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Ed Stancombe will lead a yoga session.
Donations are accepted. Bring your own mat.
THROUGH DEC. 30
• “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• “The Making of It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
This is a documentary about the making of the classic movie.
• GE Theatre will present “A Trail To Christmas” from 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St. The film is a cowboy version of “A Christmas Carol” starring Stewart and introduced By Ronald Reagan.
THROUGH JAN. 2
The Indiana Art Association’s Grand Petites Show will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The show features small artworks by IAA members.
The public is invited to view the artwork during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on the IAA, including becoming a member, please visit their website, https://www.indianaartassociation.org or at Indiana Art Association on Facebook.
JAN. 2 and 3
Open auditions for “Meteor Shower” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for open auditions for the next mainstage production, “Meteor Shower,” written by Steve Martin and directed by Eric Witmer. No experience is necessary. Fill out an audition form and read a couple scenes from the show.
Roles available include: two males and two females in their 30s or 40s. The show tells the story of Corky and Norm who are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower.
But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be.
Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. Martin, using his trademark absurdist humor, bends the fluid nature of time and reality to create a surprising and unforgettably funny new play.
THROUGH JAN. 6
A Toys of Christmas Past Exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Tour our toy exhibit featuring toys from the 1950s-1960s.
The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibit will be on display during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JAN. 6
Trivia Night will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Disobedient Spirits, 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join in the fun on the first and third Friday of each month for trivia night.
Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights! Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
THROUGH JAN. 13
The Indiana Art Association Open Arts Show will be showcased at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
The IAA’s annual fall Open Arts Show will run through Jan. 13 during normal business hours. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.; Sunday and Monday, closed.