78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

MARCH 13-19

“The Greatest Show On Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. Stewart is well cast as a circus clown with a mysterious past in this Oscar winner for Best Picture and Story. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.