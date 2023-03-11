MARCH 13-19
“The Greatest Show On Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. Stewart is well cast as a circus clown with a mysterious past in this Oscar winner for Best Picture and Story. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
MONDAYS JAN. 30-MARCH 13
“Conversations on the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years. We will meet consecutive Mondays through March 13. Note: You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire. This is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
MARCH 11
• An Eagle watch will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the park office at Loyalhanna Dam, 440 Loyalhanna Road, Loyalhanna Township. Come join us to check out the Bald Eagles at Loyalhanna Dam. We will provide binoculars or you can use your own binoculars to watch the eagles hanging out in the area. Come for a few minutes or stay the whole time. This is a weather-dependent event, so if raining steadily, snowing or below 32 degrees, this event will be canceled. Best suited for adults, teens and school-age children age 6 and older. Watch the Yellow Creek State Park Official Facebook Page for the latest updates.
• The 65th Annual Spring 2023 Coin Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. The event features a Coins 4 Kids Program at 1 p.m. There will be 38 tables with free admission and free parking. Everyone is welcome. Come get literature and advice for students and beginners.
• Trivia With Nate will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Get your teams together, show up and we will take care of the rest!
MARCH 11, 12 and 14
The 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Atlantic Region Championships will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana. IUP goes up against number eight seed Winston-Salem State at 5 p.m. Other first round matchups on March 11 include number three Mercyhurst vs. number six East Stroudsburg at noon; number two West Liberty and number 7 Pitt-Johnstown at 2:30 p.m., and number 4 Virginia Union vs. number five Fairmont State 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 13
The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club will host a meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. This is a free meeting that will celebrate the Club’s 45th Anniversary by displaying glass made by Northwood, Dugan and Diamond, glass that was made right here in Indiana, over 120 years ago! The program is called “Colors and Finishes/Techniques of Indiana Glass”. Highlighted will be frit and filagree pieces and colors such as custard and rubina. Members are encouraged to bring pieces from their own collections. Light refreshments will be served and the public is welcome to attend. For questions, call 724-349-8597.
MARCH 14 and 15
Auditions for “Almost, Maine” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia St. Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This play is a romantic comedy by John Cariani and directed by Aleah Kessell. Show dates will be April 21–23 and 28–30. Stop in during open auditions and read from select scenes from the show. No preparation or experience is necessary! The total cast is a flexible 4 to 19 actors, with male and female roles available, ages 18 and older. “Almost, Maine” is comprised of nine short plays exploring love and loss.
MARCH 15
A Kilrohnan Irish Music Concert will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us on the second floor of the Library in the Community room for our annual Kilrohnan Irish Music Concert with Carl Rakhonen, Terry Sabo and Dan Murphy.
MARCH 16-19
Keystone State Championships 2023 will be held at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Dr., Indiana. Over 10,000 visitors will be coming to Indiana County to compete in a state championship tournament! The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will be hosting 2,000 wrestlers and their families, coaches and support staff for the Keystone State Championships for wrestling. For more information visit https://www.kovalchickcomplex.com/event/keystone-state-championships.
MARCH 16
A Creating Healthy Futures Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Resort, 132 Pine Ridge Rd. Indiana. The event will feature free shingles vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines, blood pressure readings, dental exams and much more! Meet and talk to health care professionals.
MARCH 17
• LIT NIGHT will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The event will feature an open mic. Share your favorite poetry or prose with a welcoming audience in a gallery coffee shop. Even share something you wrote yourself!
• A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Post Traumatik, Melville Walbeck and 90 Second Knockout, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Company, 1170 Wayne Ave, Indiana. In addition to the music the event will feature special Noble Stein Beer Releases!
MARCH 18
• A Todd Bird Club Outing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Rte. 259, Penn Run. Todd Bird Club outings are free and open to the public. All are welcome! The outing will be led by Gloria Lamer (724) 349-1159. Meet at 8 a.m. at the park office located on PA 259, just off US 422. We’ll target early waterfowl and other migrants.
• A Blairsville 1936 Flood Commemoration Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Blairsville Veteran’s Memorial Park, Water St., Blairsville. Join us for an interpretation of the events of the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day Flood with David Janusek and Denise Jennings and a walking history of Blairsville’s lost neighborhood of Riverview. We will also learn about the Army Corps of Engineers’ yearly controlled flood in Blairsville and celebrate the engineering phenomenon of the Conemaugh Dam. The event will be an easy walk.
• A St. Patrick’s Walking Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at The Coney, 642 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. Featuring The Laurel Highlanders Pipes & Drums.
• The presentation, "Lessons From the Bee: How to Work as a Team When No One Knows What She is Doing" will be given from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Park Rd., Indiana. Join John Wenzel ad he discusses how bees, ants and wasps organize their colony labor to behave as a well-tuned machine despite having no foreman, no time clock, no blueprint and not even knowing who are their team partners. We will explore the elegant rules of interaction that allow these workers to integrate their labor so that the colony behaves as if it has a global knowledge of what work needs to be done.
MARCH 23
Community Partner Breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Dr., Indiana. The Arc is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year! We are holding a breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn to celebrate our community partners from the past 50 years. To purchase tickets, visit www.arcindiana.org or stop by the office. Seating is limited so get your tickets early.