78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

AUG. 15-21

“Airport 77” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Olivia deHavilland, and George Kennedy. Stewart’s private luxury jet is sabotaged and sinks in the ocean. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.