AUG. 15-21
“Airport ’77” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Olivia deHavilland, and George Kennedy. Stewart’s private luxury jet is sabotaged and sinks in the ocean. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
AUG. 14
• Summer Concerts in the Park presents Reflections from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue in Indiana. Reflections play classic rock.
• An Italian Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. along Philadelphia St between Ninth and 13th streets. The festival will feature vendors, artisans, crafters, food trucks, wineries, distilleries and breweries. Live bands will be performing on stage. There will be a car show and more. Call (724) 465-8493.
AUG. 15
Indiana Community Garden Youth Garden Club will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. The program is for kids ages 3 and older. The program is free and parents/guardians must stay present during the programming. Come and participate in a variety of garden related activities, art, planting, harvesting and eating.
AUG. 17 through SEPT. 17
Illustrators and Storytellers Collaborative Exhibit will be presented from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “No One Tells It Like You,” a collaboration between invited Artists Hand artists and an ArtsPath art residency storyteller. An opening reception will be held Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
AUG. 17
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present.
Learn more at www.indianacom munitygarden.org.
• An Evening with Mary Kathryn Koma will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 W. Church St., Homer City. The Homer-Center Historical Society will present an evening with Mary Kathryn Koma, local author of “Cobwebs A’Plenty: A Search for Solace in the Shawnee Valley” and “The Creeks Don’t Rise: Yatesboro Yarns Down Company Row.” This event is free and open to the public and will feature refreshments and door prizes.
For more information call (724) 840-7859.
AUG. 18
• Saltsburg’s 2022 Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park in Saltsburg. The market features anything homegrown and homemade, including produce, baked goods and homemade crafts. For more information, call (724) 840-0167.
• Third Thursday Meet The Hawks will be held at IRMC Park from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a free event. IUP is excited to participate in Third Thursday at IRMC Park. Stop by to meet IUP’s Class of 2026, enjoy a performance by the IUP Marching Band “The Legend” and much more including: IUP Drumline performance, IUP Football team, IUP Cheerleaders, Food Trucks and live music. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (724) 463-6110.
AUG. 19 through AUG. 21
A Stella York Fall 2022 Designer Preview will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. Join us for our Stella York Trunk Show. On these days only, we will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Stella York. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible. For more information, call (724) 717-6591.
AUG. 19
• An opening reception will be held for Illustrators and Storytellers Collaborative Exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “No One Tells It Like You,” a collaboration between invited Artists Hand artists and an ArtsPath art residency storyteller. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
• The Benefits of Avoiding Invasive Plants in Your Home Landscaping will be presented at 6 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Indiana. Ellen Yerger will explain the benefits of avoiding invasive plants in your home landscaping. Dr. Yerger teaches in the biology department at IUP. The program is open to the public.
• “Stranger Things” Trivia will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. at Disobedient Spirits, 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us at Disobedient Spirits as we jam to ’80s music and explore the Upside Down.
Gather a team of up to four of the biggest fans you know to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights.
AUG. 20
• Mutts of Merit in Motion’s Park Grand Opening will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 20 Shannon Drive, Indiana. It is official, world-famous dog trainer, speaker and author Pat Miller of Peaceable Paws LLC is coming to Indiana to formally announce the opening of Mutts of Merit in Motion. The park will be dedicated in her honor for the countless lives she has touched by introducing to the world a kinder, gentler way to train dogs. She is an expert in dog behavior and always stresses the importance of the human/canine bond achievable through constant positive interactions.
All are welcome to attend.
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information call (724) 465-8841
• Mountains Meet the Moon Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Rd., Indiana. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music featuring reels, jigs, Celtic and traditional Americana music. Come listen to this talented and traditional folk quartet. For more information call (724) 463-8636.