JAN. 23-29

“Come Live With Me” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Hedy Lamarr and Ian Hunter. This movie is a charming romantic comedy, with starving writer, Stewart, marrying Lamarr so she will evade deportation. Filled with romantic notes of laughter and adventure. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

