“Come Live With Me” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Hedy Lamarr and Ian Hunter. This movie is a charming romantic comedy, with starving writer, Stewart, marrying Lamarr so she will evade deportation. Filled with romantic notes of laughter and adventure. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends.
All materials will be provided for each week’s activity.
No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
Luigi’s Days benefiting United Way of Indiana County will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday at 625 Franklin St., Clymer. Donating never tasted so good. Dine in or order to-go at Luigi’s Ristorante during these times and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to the United Way.