NOV. 14-20
“The Shop Around the Corner” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Margaret Sullavan and Frank Morgan. A graceful period comedy about co-workers in a Budapest notions shop. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesoci ety.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays.
NOV. 12
A Christmas Open House will be held at GC Country Store LLC, 815 Rock Run Road, Glen Campbell, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will be filled with Christmas-themed country and primitive decor. Stop in for Christmas garlands, Santas, handmade snowmen and more.
NOV. 11-13
A Christmas Open House will be held at The Rustique Log Cabin & Black Dog Wine Company, 115 Sandy Flat Road, Kittanning, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The open house will feature lots of beautiful Christmas decor, wine and more.
NOV. 12-13
• Smicksburg Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at various Smicksburg specialty shops. The stores are brimming with Christmas merchandise.
• The Essense of Australia Plus Size Trunk Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. On these days only, the store will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Essense of Australia. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible.
NOV. 14
Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township. This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
NOV. 15-JAN. 6, 2023
A Toys of Christmas Past Exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Tour our toy exhibit featuring toys from the 1950s-1960s. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NOV. 16-DEC. 23
It’s A Wonderful Life at The Artists Hand will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This holiday exhibition features art from around the area. Hours are: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
NOV. 16
A Creating Healthy Futures Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 206 High St., Marion Center. Stop in and get a free blood pressure reading. Meet and talk to health care professionals. This event is sponsored by the Alice Paul House.
NOV. 18-DEC. 18
The 2022 New & Expanded Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The display is presented by the Indiana Area Train Collectors and The Indiana Mall. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club will also display a selection of holiday quilts. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, at the time the exhibits open, appropriate safeguards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines. The display runs Fridays through Sundays until December 18. Hours are as follows: Friday Nov. 18 and 25, 1 to 5 p.m.; Friday Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays: noon to 5 p.m.; and Sundays: 1 to 4 p.m.
NOV. 18
• The Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund Light-Up and Holiday Kickoff Parade will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Feel as though you’ve stepped into Bedford Falls. The fun begins at 5 p.m. on Friday night with free hayrides at South Seventh Street. Nearby in IRMC Park, there will be free hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting. Then at 6 p.m., watch the lighting of a giant 30-foot live Christmas tree. Afterwards, enjoy the holiday parade along Philadelphia Street (from 10th to Fifth Street). Make your plans now to spend the entire weekend in downtown Indiana, which will highlight exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” discounts, promotions and activities all weekend long.
• Warm Up at Light-Up Night will be held at The Welcome Center at Grace Church from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Grace Courtyard on 7th Street in Indiana. This is a warm-up station to those gathering in Downtown Indiana, for the 2022 It’s a Wonderful Life Parade and Light-Up Night. Visitors will be welcomed into a warm space receiving sweet treats and hot chocolate while enjoying Christmas carols and taking a family photo at our wintery photo booth. Grace welcomes you to take a moment to stop in to warm your hands and your hearts as we kick off the holiday season.
NOV. 19
The Founder’s Christmas Open House will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell Ave., Blairsville. Join us for our annual Christmas Open House celebration. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies next to one of our fireplaces while shopping our selection of hand-crafted art and gifts.
NOV. 19-20
• The Dillweed Bed and Breakfast, 7453 Route 403 South, Dilltown, will hold a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy the Christmas themed decorations. Sample Christmas dips and soups. Free admission.
• The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. The celebration includes a 30-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays situated throughout the downtown area, lovely Christmas tree decorations adorning the lampposts and twinkling lights dotting the buildings. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Additional activities include: visits with Santa and marshmallow roasting on Saturday, selfie locations and more.
This weekend is filled with exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” discounts, promotions and activities. The festival is proudly supported by Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
NOV. 20
A Winter Bazaar will be held at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature vendors, crafters, bakers and a flea market will be available for any and all holiday shopping needs.