JULY 11-17
“Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Maureen O’Hara, and Fabian. Mr. Hobbs wants to spend a quiet holiday at the beach, but his wife has invited all their family to stay with them. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers, and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what spring has to offer!
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
JULY 9
• Saturday Night Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present Dean Alston from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater, behind the gazebo, Blairsville. Alston will play jazz. The rain date will be the following Sunday.
• The Artists Hand Gallery will hold a 10th Anniversary Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. Featuring a “Past, Present and Future” exhibit and a party in the back lot with food trucks, Noble Stein brewery and that band “Somebody to Love.” For more information call (724) 463-8710.
JULY 10
• Summer Concerts in the Park will present Black Ridge from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Black Ridge plays original and classic rock.
JULY 10 through 16
The 2022 Derry Township Agricultural Fair will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Derry Township Fairgrounds, 5908 PA-982, Blairsville. This is a weeklong event with live entertainment, food vendors and anything agricultural. The fair promotes youths in exhibiting livestock and projects, and has many educational displays and entertainment for the whole family.
JULY 11
Find Your Indiana County Ancestors will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us as we hose genealogist Sonya Stewart, with over 40 years of experience researching the county, as she helps families discover their local ancestors. Registration is required for this event. Register at: http://indianafreelibrary.org.
JULY 12
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
• Terrific Tuesdays with Indiana Free Library will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Community Gardens Pavilion, corner of Sixth Street and Carter Avenue, Indiana. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids aged birth through 5 years of age. The summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities will run through July 26 and each week will have a different ocean-related theme for stories, fingerplays, songs and activities. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
• The Homer-Center Public Library will present “In Case of Emergency” from 10 a.m. until noon at the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 W. Church St., Homer City. This free event gives kids a chance to meet the professionals and volunteers who keep the community safe, check out the equipment they use and learn about what to do in case of an emergency. Presentations by: Homer City Borough Police Chief, Anthony Jellison and K-9 Officer Thor; Pennsylvania State Police; Homer City Volunteer Fire Department; and Citizens’ Ambulance Service. Free ice cream for kids, compliments of HCVFD’s Firehouse Creamery. To register, call Lisa at (724) 388-0335.
JULY 13
• Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Waterworks Conservation Area, 758 Waterworks Road, Indiana. Wild Wednesdays is a family event with the presentations and activities geared mainly for those kids aged 6-12. This week’s activity will feature Mandy Smith, SW Region Education Specialist, for the PA Fish and Boat Commission, and making fish stamp T-shirts!
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening, all ages welcome, a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at indi anacommunitygarden.org.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
• A Breakfast Book Club will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Homer-Center Public Library, 6 N. Main St., Homer City. The event is for those at the fourth- to sixth-grade reading level, but is open to all ages. Breakfast, fun discussion and activities are all free and all materials are provided. Call Lisa at (724) 388-0335 to register.
JULY 15
• Marion Center Park Concerts will be held every Friday night in July from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Gazebo. All you need to do is bring a lawn chair! Concerts are held rain or shine. Sound is provided by 3BG Sound Company. This week’s concert will be The Hurricanes.
• Buzz Worthy Trivia will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Disobedient Spirits, 30 South Main Street, Homer City. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
• Friday Night Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company, and good times. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
JULY 16
• Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants will be presented from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ed Donley property, 1243 Five Points Rd., Indiana. Experience a home landscape that is designed to benefit wildlife, including ponds, meadows, flower beds and a bog garden. Learn how native plants support pollinators, caterpillars, birds and small mammals. Discover ways to make your own suburban or rural landscape an integral part of nature’s food web. Take home some free native flower seedlings to enhance your garden. Please pre-register by calling (724) 463-8636.
• Aquatic Turtles and Land Turtles of Pennsylvania will be presented from 11 a.m. until noon at Yellow Creek State Park, 179 Rte. 259, Penn Run, with Nola Barton. Come meet a few of the turtles that are native to Pennsylvania and a few that are not. We will discuss native and invasive turtle species and have a visit with some live turtles. This will be a great time to learn about some of the most fascinating reptiles of PA. All ages are welcome. Program is weather dependent.