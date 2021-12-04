THROUGH DEC. 30
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent to heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH JAN. 7
The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana is once again pairing with the Indiana Art Association to bring visitors this year’s Indiana County Open Arts Exhibit. The work of local artists will grace the gallery walls in the Armory at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, beginning Nov. 20 and will be free to browse through the beginning of next year. The art will also be on sale and can make a unique gift for the holiday season.
For more information, contact the Indiana Art Association at (412) 289-3352 or visit www.indianaartassocia tion.org/open-arts.
THROUGH DEC. 19
• The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Celebration in Downtown Indiana will feature a 32-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays throughout the downtown area. Lamp posts and buildings will be adorned with decorations and twinkling lights. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Vote for your favorite Christmas tree at the Atrium. The winner will be announced on Dec. 17. Christmas caroling and marshmallow roasting will take place on Dec. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. Visit with Santa from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 19.
• The 2021 Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be featured at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. The sixth annual event features free admission, donations are accepted and all proceeds go to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive. Plans are in place for the exhibits to be returned to normal operations and access. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, appropriate safe guards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines.
DEC. 4
• Trees for Troops Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse, 1803 Fleming Road, Indiana.
Come join us as we say thank you to all of our active duty men and women serving our country. You will be able to purchase a tree individually or contribute towards the purchase of a tree. Activities include a concession stand, wagon rides, kids’ activities, a visit from Santa, picture opportunities and face painting. If you are unable to attend, you can still contribute to this great cause by contacting Mytrysak’s Family Tree Farm at (724) 463-0570.
• The Elks will hold a Winter Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 475 S. 13th Street, Indiana. This is a one stop shop for handmade crafts and unique, beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts. Vendors, refreshments, baked goods and raffles will be available. There will also be photos with Santa. For more information, call (724) 465-6800.
• The 119 Antique Trading post will hold a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12665 U.S. 119, Rochester Mills. Join us for mall-wide sales and specials from 40 vendor booths. For more information, call (724) 397-9294.
• The Smicksburg Annual Cookie Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smicksburg specialty shops. Stop by local businesses and sample treats made with love just for you! For more information call (814) 257-8553.
• Blairsville Light-Up Night will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. This community wide event includes a craft show, cookie walk, parade and light-up nigh events at the bandstand. Festivities include a visit with Santa, childrens’ activities, light displays and tasty treats. The parade will start at 4 p.m. at Tractor Supply and end at the Diamond. The cookie walk will be from noon to 3 p.m. starting at the BCDA office. Please contact Connie Constantino at (724) 388-9788 or BCDA at (724) 459-8588 for more information.
DEC. 4-5
A family fun weekend will be held at Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse, 1803 Fleming Road, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come out, find a tree and get pictures with Santa! For more information, call (724) 463-0570.
DEC. 5
Saltsburg Light-Up Night will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Join us for a fun night for all ages! Activities include tree decorating, visits with Santa and the Grinch, free crafts and raffles for the kids, free hot chocolate, cookies and much more. For more information, call (724) 840-8396.
DEC. 7
The Punxsutawney Region AACA will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Hall, Route 403, Marion Center. The Punxsutawney Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America meets the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact President Arnold Wolfe at (724) 463-6254.
DEC. 9
”Swallowed by the Trees: The Unremembered History of White’s Woods” will be presented by Dr. Kevin Patrick, of IUP’s Geography and Regional Planning Department, from 4 to 5 p.m. This webinar is sponsored by the Friend’s of White’s Woods. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. To attend, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswood.org to receive the Zoom link.
DEC. 10
Homer City Light-Up Night will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Activities will include a parade, treats for the kids, a craft bazaar, a firemen’s eat stand, a bonfire, the lighting of the community tree, Good Citizen Awards and the recognition of past Good Citizens. The parade will start at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Penny Perman at (724) 388-1327.
DEC. 11
• The Indiana Artists Hand will host Over the River and Through the Woods from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Artist’s Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The event features a book talk and signing by Hilary Hauck, a local author of “From Ashes to Song.” Hauck is back to talk about her most recent story published in the Mindful Writer’s Retreat collection “Over the River and Through the Woods.” A holiday pastiche to light your festive candles! For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
• Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans will be held from noon to 1 p.m. with a formal wreath dedication ceremony at the Indiana County Courthouse Veteran’s Wall. As this memorial wreathe is placed, volunteers from all over the county will lay a similar wreath at the entrance of every cemetery in the county. For more information, contact Wesley Wertz at (814) 599-2191 or Elaine Maudie at (724) 479-2938.
• The Artist’s Hand Gallery will hold ”Send a Smile Today” card making event from 1 to 3 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. Gather with friends for this “good cause” card-making occasion. You’ll be provided with supplies and guidance by our good friend and card maker, Eman Soliiman. Cards will be sent to shut in folks who could use a little holiday cheer. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.