APRIL 24-30
“Night Passage” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Audie Murphy and Dan Duryea. A fired railroad man is rehired and trusted to carry a $10,000 payroll in secret, even though he is suspected of being connected to outlaws. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present!
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841 for more information.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
APRIL 22
• The Todd Bird Club will host an outing from 8 to 10 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Park Road, Rayne Township. Todd Bird Club outings are free and open to the public. All are welcome! The outing is led by Mike Weible, feather_ridge@yahoo.com. Meet at 8 a.m. in the first large parking lot just past the park office.
• A litter clean-up will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Rayne Township. We will meet in the parking lot near the park office at 9 a.m. All safety and other materials will be provided to you upon arrival. However, feel free to bring your own items. On the day, please dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes.
• Spring Prep & IUP Into the Streets at Indiana Community Garden will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come work in the garden with IUP student volunteers. Learn more at http://indianacommuni tygarden.org.
• A Homer City Tour will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at Floodway Park, Kirk Avenue, Homer City. See the new murals and the grounds of future development projects. Homer City Borough Manager Rob Nymick offers a fresh perspective on the downtown and a glimpse at the borough’s future.
• Let’s Celebrate Earth Day with Lisa Meadows from Yellow Creek State Park will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
• A Downtown Indiana Arts Walk will be held from noon until 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. The Downtown Indiana Arts Walk is an annual springtime event focused on celebrating art and supporting artists in the Indiana community. The event provides opportunities for community members and visitors to engage with art shops, art studios, art-centered businesses/organizations, and with the artists and performers who call Indiana home. IRMC Park serves as the event hub. Visit IRMC Park for live music, face painting, sidewalk chalking and event guides and maps. The event starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m. and is free to attend.
• An Earth Day Walk to White’s Woods will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the 12th Street entrance, Indiana. Start wherever you are! And walk to the 12th Street entrance of the White’s Woods Nature Center. You can arrive anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. We are celebrating Earth Day and the contribution White’s Woods makes to our community to help mitigate the impact of climate change. And when you get to White’s Woods, celebrate! The first 100 people who arrive can claim up to two oak seedlings, distributed courtesy of the Million Trees Project.
• Earth Day BYOK Kayak/Canoe Clean-Up will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park South Boat Launch, 170 Rte. 259 Penn Run. Help keep Yellow Creek beautiful! We need your help to keep our lake and shorelines healthy and free of trash. Many of these areas are only accessible via boat. Bring your own kayak with a current launch permit, life jacket and gloves to help us clean up the shoreline. We will provide the garbage bags. This is not a beginner kayak event. You need to be comfortable getting in and out of your boat multiple times, as well as working in muddy conditions. We will wear life jackets for the entire event. This program is weather dependent. Teens, age 13-17, must have a parent/guardian sign a permission slip. Adults must accompany minors. Registration is required. Email limeadows@pa.gov to register.
• Somebody to Love with Band Karaoke will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. This is a free event. Sing along to your favorite songs with Somebody to Love.
APRIL 23
Auditions for “Murder at the Sock Hop” Mystery Dinner will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Philadelphia St. Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The show is an interactive mystery dinner experience brought to you by The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County and Indiana Players Inc! We are looking for nine cast members for this unique performance consisting of scripted scenes and improvisational audience interaction. No appointment necessary. No experience necessary with acting or improvisation. Just a willingness to learn! Auditions will consist of readings from the script and some simple improvisational exercises. Must be 18 or older to audition. For more information call (724) 464-0725.
APRIL 24–25
Auditions for “Anne of Green Gables” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia St. Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Show dates are June 2, 3, 4 and 9, 10, 11. Due to the number of roles that we are casting, we are endeavoring to schedule auditioners for specific time-slots to maximize your audition experience. Please fill out an online audition sheet at https://forms.gle/2wvh F7t614pNgsB9A and we will contact you to schedule a specific audition time. With one exception, we are seeking adult and child actors 10 and older. For the character of Minnie May Barry, we are looking to cast a 7- to 9-year-old. Auditions for Minnie May will be held between 5 and 6 p.m. on the same day as the other auditions. If your child is interested in auditioning for Minnie May, there is a separate audition form at https://forms.gle/1BmySFwqrP81W1Zv9. For more information call (724) 464-0725.
APRIL 27
Thursday Jazz Nights will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Dr., Indiana. Come enjoy Craft Martinis and live, local entertainment!
APRIL 28
IUP Museum Goes Downtown: From Our Walls To Your Home will begin at 6 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. It will feature an appetizers and “adult beverage” reception for an exhibition of collected works at the IUP Museum that are being de-accessed. Free and open to the public. Purchases of art support the IUP Museum and The Artists Hand Gallery.