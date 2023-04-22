78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

APRIL 24-30

“Night Passage” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Audie Murphy and Dan Duryea. A fired railroad man is rehired and trusted to carry a $10,000 payroll in secret, even though he is suspected of being connected to outlaws. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.