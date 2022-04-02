APRIL 4-10
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Jean Arthur and Ddward Arnold. Stewart stars as a young idealist who finds nothing but corruption in the U.S. Senate. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
APRIL 6-23
The IUP Museum Goes Downtown: Polish Posters will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The University Museum will present a variety of stunning artwork. We didn’t know how appropriate the Museum’s selection of Polish Posters would be when we were building the exhibition schedule last year. The crisis in Ukraine and refugees streaming to Poland remind us of her culture’s place at the forefront of commercial art. These stunning graphic works are related by purpose to our region’s Andy Warhol and Philadelphia’s Keith Haring. Haring once said, “Art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further.” For more information call (724) 357-2787.
APRIL 6
The IFL Taster’s Club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club will meet and eat again every first Wednesday at noon in the community room of the library. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
APRIL 7
• The first IRMC Day at IUP will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to the first IRMC Day at IUP! The conference will feature discussions on health care, research projects and health care initiatives. To register online and see the full schedule of events, please visit www.alumni.iup.edu/irmcday.
• What Improves a Forest will be presented from 4 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about this issue at a free Zoom webinar presented by Jess Riddle, Forest Ecologist Consultant, Georgia Forest Watch. The webinar is sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. To attend, send an email to info@friendsof whiteswoods.org to receive a Zoom link.
• Indiana County Soup for Souls will hold its community table form 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. A free homemade meal is offered to anyone for any reason. The menu includes ham and bean soup and music from local artists.
APRIL 8
• IUP Museum Goes Down Town: Polish Posters will hold an opening reception at the Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The museum will present a variety of stunning artwork. The IUP Museum staff will welcome you at their reception for this stunning show. For more information, call (724) 357-2787.
• Skydance: The Dance of the Woodcock will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Environment Learning Center, 170 Route 259 Highway, Penn Run. Come join us for a short discussion and then a wildlife hike (up to 1.5 miles) to check for the awesome woodcock at Yellow Creek State park. This program is recommended for ages 8 and up. Please dress for the weather, wear long pants, hiking shoes and bring a flashlight. The program is weather dependent with a backup date of April 22. Registration is required by emailing Lisa at limeadows@pa.gov before April 6.
APRIL 8 and 9
Sally’s Bazaar Spring 2022 will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 8 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 9, at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. This is a two-day indoor craft and vendor show with free admission. The general public is welcome. There will be a variety of vendors and crafters, a silent auction, free basket giveaways and Sally’s Snack Bar and Bake Sale. The show benefits The Salvation Army Center of Worship and Service. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
APRIL 9
• The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Grace UMC will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 South Seventh St., Indiana. Families are welcome to enjoy the Easter egg hunt, pet the donkey and animals, and do crafts throughout. The event is free to attend.
• A public tour of IUP Campus will be offered at 10 a.m. at Stapleton Library, IUP Campus, 431 S. 11th St., Indiana. IUP has great facilities and hundreds of programs, lectures, concerts and athletic events that are open to the public, many of them free! Let’s go on a walk through campus with an IUP representative to learn about all the opportunities available to students and the community.
For more information, contact bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com.
• Downtown Indiana’s Bunny Trail will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in Downtown Indiana. Our annual bunny trail is back! Start at IRMC Park to met the Easter Bunny, then hop on in to participating businesses: 7th Street Marketry, Artists Hand, Book Nook, Dan Smith’s Candies, Diamond Drug, First Commonwealth, Gingerbread Man Running Company, Insomnia Cookies, Lucy Rae, Lexenberg’s Jewelry, Meraki, Philly Street Candle Bar and William and Mary. For more informatino, call (724) 463-6110.
• Smicksburg Specialty Shops will offer a spring open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring has sprung in Smicksburg! Visit the area businesses brimming with new merchandise. Enjoy the fresh look of this year’s newest country fashion. For more information visit www.smicksburg.net.
• A Garlic Mustard Festival will begin at 11 a.m. at White’s Woods Nature Center, 12th Street Entrance, Indiana. Presented by Friends of White’s Woods. For more information visit www.facebook.com/Friendsof WhitesWoods.
• TickTalk: Blacklegged Ticks and Lyme Disease will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Indiana. The blacklegged tick has become established and Lyme disease endemic in Western PA over the last ten years. Learn the latest about these trends, what is being done at the state and national levels, and what can be done to reduce your risk of Lyme disease. Space may be limited so please register by emailing Lisa at limeadows@pa.gov.