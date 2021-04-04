Tuesday through April 11
”Harvey” 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Josephine Hull and Peggy Dow. Stewart gives one of his best performances as tippler Elwood P. Dowd, whose companion is a 6–foot invisible rabbit named Harvey. For more information contact The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
April 7 & 10
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue Bingo, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games start at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information contact Deb at (724) 285-6560.
April 8
Aultman Volunteer Fire Department Bingo, 58 Seventh St., Aultman. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
April 6-24
The IUP Museum Goes Downtown at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “From Our Walls to Your Home” is the title of this year’s IUP Museum Goes Downtown exhibit. Select works from the IUP Museum collection are being de-accessed. Guests will be able to purchase pieces of IUP’s art past that are no longer going to be part of the collection. The exhibition will be on view at the gallery from Tuesday through April 24, Monday–Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Friday, April 9, until 8 p.m. for an opening reception beginning at 6 p.m. For more information contact the University Museum at IUP at (724) 357- 6495 or visit www.iup.edu/museum.
April 7-30
The Art & Design Department Faculty Triennial at the University Museum, Sutton Hall, IUP, Indiana, will be held. This once-every-three-year event features a wide variety of works by current IUP art professors. For more information, contact the University Museum at IUP at (724) 357-6495 or visit www.iup.edu/museum.
April 10
Finding Your Inner Child: Adult Salamander Walk will be held at 1 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park, Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Did you love jumping in the creek as a kid and looking for salamanders, turtles and snakes? In this program, you will have the opportunity to relive those days of your youth in search of the wetlands and woodlands of Yellow Creek. This program is only for adults age 18 and over. Register for this program by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov by Thursday with name, phone, email and number of people in the party. All Yellow Creek State Park programs will comply with COVID regulations and space will be limited at all programs due to these regulations.
April 11
A Craft & Vendor Show hosted by Commodore Volunteer Fire Department will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, 410 Musser St. Commodore. For more information, email Rebecca at rweaverstation540@gmail.com or call or text (814) 952-1342.