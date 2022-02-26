FEB. 21-28
“The Stratton Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, June Alyson and Frank Morgan. Stewart portrays Monty Stratton, the baseball player whose loss of leg did not halt his career. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts include: Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety. com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Waltz of the Flowers will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar. The art show features beautiful dancing and flora to celebrate Valentine’s Day and springtime. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
MARCH 2
The IFL Taster’s Club — A Cookbook Club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The group will share dishes and tips from “Lidia’s Celebrate Like an Italian” by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich. The club meets every first Wednesday at noon in the community room of the library. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
MARCH 4
Joyful Noise will be held at 7 p.m. at the Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana. The Joyful Noise Coffeehouse is open to the public. There will be an open mic, come out and listen to local musicians the first Friday of every month.
For more information call (724) 463-3280.
MARCH 5
• Composting with Worms, Recycling your Kitchen Waste into Black Gold will be presented from 11 a.m. to noon at Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, Indiana. If you like the idea of composting, but don’t have the time or space to do it, composting with worms could be the solution. Join Penn State Master Gardener Julie Baker to learn how to get nutritious compost in as little as 2 months using just your kitchen scraps and some newspaper. Participation is limited to 20 people, so be sure to register by calling (724) 463-8636 by March 3. This is a Friends of the Parks program.
• Walk Through the Lens will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Environmental Learning Center, Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join local photographers Anthony Frazier, Cheri Widzowski and James Lafontaine to learn what makes them stop and take a picture. Sights will include the pond, woodland and meadow. For more information, visit http://icopd.org then click the Decathlon logo.
• A Little March Madness will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Let’s have some fun with music, magic and maybe a little wine. Featuring Grist for the Mill. For more information, call (724) 463-8710
MARCH 12
• Eagle Watch at Loyalhanna Dam will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the park office, 440 Loyalhanna Road, Saltsburg. Come join us to check out bald eagles at Loyalhanna Dam. We will bring binoculars or you can use your binoculars to watch the eagles hanging out in the area. This is a weather dependent event, watch the Yellow Creek State Park Facebook page for the latest updates.
• A Spring Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike Road, Indiana. The show is sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club. Thirty-six tables are manned by coin dealers from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia. For more information, call (724) 465-0618.
• A mural walk of Blairsville will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at 138 E. Market St., Blairsville. Join David Janusek for a tour of the Blairsville murals. Painted in Fall 2021, the murals celebrate the character, history and nature of Blairsvile. Find the map at www.creativespacescollective.com and www.icopd.org.
• A Lil Bit of Country’s spring open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3271 Route 119 Highway South, Homer City. Join us for our 4th annual spring open house. Looking to refresh your home for the spring season? Stop in to see us. There will be new Easter, spring and home decor. For more information call (724) 464-7846.
• Writing as Healing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Writing can serve as a healthy outlet for healing and this workshop aims to provide participants approaches to using writing as healing in their own lives. For more information call (724) 465-8841