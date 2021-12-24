THROUGH DEC. 30
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent to heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH JAN. 7
The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana is once again pairing with the Indiana Art Association to bring visitors this year’s Indiana County Open Arts Exhibit. The work of local artists will grace the gallery walls in the Armory at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, and will be free to browse through the beginning of next year. The art will also be on sale and can make a unique gift for the holiday season.
For more information, contact the Indiana Art Association at (412) 289-3352 or visit www.indianaartassocia tion.org/open-arts.
DEC. 29
Music bingo will be held at Noble Stein Brewing, Indiana, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hitmix music bingo starts at 7 p.m. with the introduction starting at 6:45 p.m. Arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to plan.
For more information, call (724) 801-8087.