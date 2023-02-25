78026876

FEB. 27-MARCH 5

“Malaya” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Spencer Tracy and Valentina Cortese. A routine World War II melodrama set in the Pacific, about Allies’ efforts to smuggle out rubber. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

