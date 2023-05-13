MAY 16-21
“Harvey” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Josephine Hull and Peggy Dow. Stewart gives one of his best performances as tippler Elwood P. Dowd, whose companion is a 6-foot invisible rabbit named Harvey. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841 for more information.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohum anesociety.com.
MAY 2-14
A Youth Arts Celebration by the Indiana Arts Council will be presented at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. Our area is packed with talented young artists. Be it painting, drawing, singing or dancing, we will showcase them during our much-anticipated Youth Arts Celebration. It will be available during Indiana Mall hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
MAY 13
• A Walk In An Allegheny Forest will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at the White’s Woods 12th Street Entrance, Indiana. Join author Kevin Patrick on a walk through White’s Woods. Explore all of the nooks and crannies of this beloved woods. This event features a moderate walk.
• Youth Arts Celebration Performances will be given beginning at noon in the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event is an afternoon of performances by Indiana County’s musicians, dance troupes, bands, poets and more.
• Planting Day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden. Plot owners and community bed gardeners, bring a clean pair of 100 percent cotton undies, we are going to have a friendly competition of whose garden soil is most alive by planting our undies at least 6 inches deep and then in 6 weeks we all will dig them up and see the results. Learn more at http://indianacommunity garden.org.
MAY 13-14
The LWV Annual Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Indiana County Fairgrounds Sportsman Barn, 803 Hospital Road, White Township. Come do your shopping at our annual yard sale at the Sportsman Barn at Mack Park. Go to our website for more information and our poster, https://lwvindiana county.org.
MAY 16
An IndiGO Local Advisory Committee Meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at IndiGO, 1657 Saltsburg Ave., White Township. The purpose of this meeting is to educate our community about IndiGO’s Shared Ride and Persons with Disabilities Programs. Please bring your transportation questions, comments and concerns. We hope to see you there. RSVP to Brenda Hill at (724) 465-2140 ext. 301 or Bhill@indigobus.com.
MAY 18
• Third Thursday will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana.
• Thursday Jazz Nights will be presented from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana. The event will feature live, local entertainment on the relaxing CH Fields Craft Kitchen outdoor patio (weather permitting). Hand-crafted martinis, live entertainment, and a fresh menu ... what more could you ask for?
MAY 19-20
May Mart will be held on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. The Indiana Garden Club presents May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo 2023. This two-day event will feature garden-related items, plants and a variety of handmade items. The guest speaker is Doug Oster and there will be food trucks and a raffle with proceeds to benefit scholarships.
MAY 20
• Jimmy Stewart’s Birthday Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Museum. There will be a new exhibit that showcases the artwork of Jimmy Stewart’s sister, Mary (Stewart) Wilson Perry. This includes early family drawings, family pictures, paintings, award-winning WWII propaganda poster and cartoons and more. The featured matinee will be “Harvey.” There will be free Harvey cookies to visitors (while supplies last).
• A Food Truck Festival will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Diamond in Blairsville. Featuring more than a dozen food trucks, drink vendors, craft vendors, business vendors, a game trailer, kids activities, music, raffles and more.
MAY 21
• Families Grow a Garden will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Mack Park, Indiana. Bring the whole family to learn the basics of starting a garden in almost any space. Join garden educator Chloe Drew while she teaches you and your children how plants grow, what they need to grow, how to start a garden from scratch, companion planting ideas for any space, how to build your soil, and more. Participants will have hands-on experience planting in the Indiana Community Garden community beds and be able to take some plants home to start a garden of their own. This program is geared towards children and their families ages 4 and up. Please pre-register by emailing Chloe Drew at icg15701@gmail.com by May 15.
MAY 22
Parents with Purpose, local task force meeting, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. 5th St., Indiana. Childcare will be provided.
MAY 23
A 143 Day Walk at Buttermilk Falls will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Buttermilk Falls, 570 Valley Brook Road, New Florence. Day 143 (special code for I Love You) is a Day of Kindness in PA that was inspired by Fred Rogers. Join us to remember and celebrate the life and legacy of Mr. Rogers of children’s television fame. On our walk we will learn about the significance that Buttermilk Falls played in shaping Fred Rogers’ outlook on life.
The event features a medium/easy walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.