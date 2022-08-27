78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

AUG. 29-SEPT. 4

“Strategic Air Command” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, June Allyson and Frank Lovejoy. Jimmy stars as a professional baseball player getting recalled to Air Force duty; with Allyson as his wife. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.