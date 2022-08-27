AUG. 29-SEPT. 4
“Strategic Air Command” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, June Allyson and Frank Lovejoy. Jimmy stars as a professional baseball player getting recalled to Air Force duty; with Allyson as his wife. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support the farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m.
One price admission includes all games.
For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH SEPT. 17
Illustrators and Storytellers Collaborative Exhibit will be presented from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “No One Tells It Like You,” a collaboration between invited Artists Hand artists and an ArtsPath art residency storyteller.
For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
AUG. 31
Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening.
All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present.
Learn more at www.indiana communitygarden.org.
AUG. 27
• The Shelocta Bicentennial Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Shelocta. Come and celebrate and learn the history of this little town while also enjoying some shopping with local vendors, including food vendors.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present The Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville amphitheater behind the gazebo in Blairsville. The rain date will be the following Sunday.
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
AUG. 28
• Summer Concerts in the Park presents Dave Minda with Hot Dog John from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue in Indiana.
Dave Minda plays blues and originals.
AUG. 27-28
The Rustique Log Cabin & Black Dog Wine Co. will host a fall open house and clearance tent sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Come see lots of great fall decor and an outside clearance tent sale.
SEPT. 2
• Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
SEPT. 2-3
A ‘Lil Bit of Country Fall Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 3271 Route 119, Homer City. The store is a country and primitive store featuring handmade furniture, signs, wreaths and much more.
SEPT. 3
Labor Day Eve Eve featuring Willow Hill will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Hot out of Nashville, Levity has the spirited husband and wife duo, Willow Hill.
Rolling Stone has named them a “Band to Watch.”