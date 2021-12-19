THROUGH DEC. 30
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent to heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana is once again pairing with the Indiana Art Association to bring visitors this year’s Indiana County Open Arts Exhibit. The work of local artists will grace the gallery walls in the Armory at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, and will be free to browse through the beginning of next year. The art will also be on sale and can make a unique gift for the holiday season. For more information, contact the Indiana Art Association at (412) 289-3352 or visit www.indianaart association.org/open-arts.
THROUGH DEC. 19
• The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Celebration in Downtown Indiana will feature a 32-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays throughout the downtown area. Lamp posts and buildings will be adorned with decorations and twinkling lights. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Visit with Santa from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 19.
• The 2021 Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be featured at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. The sixth annual event features free admission, donations are accepted and all proceeds go to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive. Plans are in place for the exhibits to be returned to normal operations and access. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, appropriate safe guards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines.
DEC. 19
“In White’s Woods: An Artists’ Response” will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Clark Gallery in the Indiana Theater Building. The public is invited to come by and see the interpretations of White’s Woods Nature Center through the eyes of 10 regional and local artists. White’s Woods is a very special and unique place. Come and expand your definition of what is arguably Indiana’s own “national park.” All works are for sale. Contact info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.
DEC. 22
Noble Stein Brewing will hold music bingo from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Hitmix bingo starts at 7 p.m. with the introduction beginning at 6:45 p.m. Get there early for a seat. There will be five rounds, all free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.