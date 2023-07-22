EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. Call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY WEDNESDAY IN JULY
Movie with a Menu will begin at 6 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The library will host young adults in the community room every Wednesday evening in July for a movie and dinner. Each evening has been sponsored by a local restaurant whose menu corresponds to the movie title and the food that is eaten in the movie. This is a free event but you must register in advance by calling (724) 465-8841.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@up streetarchitects. com.
THE FIRST THURSDAY
Open Mic Night in the Taproom begins at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The event will feature live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign up and perform. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
THURSDAYS THROUGH AUG. 17
A Diabetes Self-Management Program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aging Services Inc., Oak Place, 1055 Oak St., Indiana. The Diabetes Self-Management Program is for individuals 60 and older. This free interactive class can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. For more information, contact Aging Services at (724) 349-4500.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Commmunity Garden. Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
THROUGH JULY 21
Fragility and Nobility, Paintings by Sharon Boykiw, will be featured at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. An exhibition of paintings of rural landscapes under changing western Pennsylvania skies. Boykiw is a western Pennsylvania native. She appreciates the beautiful weather along with the gray days, the nobility of structures of a time gone by and the fragility and increasing scarcity of small family farms and neglected neighborhoods. Icons from another era. The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (724) 463-8710.
THROUGH JULY 22
“The Circus is Back in Town” Exhibit will be presented at the Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This is an exhibit of a circus model named the Lane & Kedy Circus built by the late Paul McGregor, of Indiana. Historical Society hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JULY 22
• A Colonial Garden Tour at Stake Church will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join Katie Gaudreau portraying an 18th century farm wife and Park Educator Lisa Meadows in a living history program. Learn all about the types of plants a woman may have had in her “kitchen garden” when the settlers first moved to this area in the late 18th century. Park across the road from the old white Stake Church, which is at the intersection of South Harmony Road and Ray Road. Email Meadows if you need directions at limeadows@pa.gov by July 20. This program is weather-dependent; if it is raining steadily or storming, it will be canceled. Best suited for adults, teens and school age children, age 7 and older.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Crawdad Joe from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo in Blairsville. Call (724) 459-8588.
• A Mid-Summer Points Pull with the Cookport Antique Machinery Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cookport Fairgrounds, 2048 Route 240 Highway, Commodore.
• The Grand Re-Opening of the Indiana Multimodal Corridor Hoodlebug Trail Extension and Hoodlebug Trail Appreciation and Awareness Ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the Eighth Street Lot Trailhead in Indiana. Join the Borough of Indiana, White Township, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana County as they celebrate the completion of the Hoodlebug Trail Extension. Keep the celebration going with a group ride down the Hoodlebug Trail Extension! Starting at the Eighth Street Lot Trailhead near S&T Bank in downtown Indiana, the ride will continue through White Township to a turnaround point just beyond Indian Springs Road. Participants are encouraged to visit local shops and businesses before or after the event!
• Aerial Attack Predators: Dragonflies and Damselflies will be presented from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join us for a fun program to learn about all about some of our smallest, most aggressive predators! Learn to tell the difference between dragonflies and damselflies. We will provide a presentation on these fascinating insects at the Environmental Learning Center and go out for a stroll around Dragonfly Pond or go to another location in the park with binoculars. Please consider wearing long pants, hiking shoes and bring water for the outdoor portion of the program. This program is geared for ages 8 through adult.
• Heavenly Biscuits will perform at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 5 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult, children are free. Patrons permitted to bring their own food. Event will take place as permitted by weather. Visit www.face book.com/ungrapefulwin ery or call (724) 675-8122.
JULY 23
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Woods Family Band from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
JULY 25
A Christmas in July Open House will be held at Indiana County Technology Center, 441 Hamill Road, White Township, from 5 to 7 p.m. This is adult education open house! Discover an exciting new career at ICTC.
JULY 27
• DiscoveryE: Beautiful Butterfly Storytime & Craft will be held from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join us for a butterfly storytime: How to Hide a Butterfly and other insects to learn all about camouflage. After we finish the story, the children will make a butterfly feeder kit to attract butterflies. Registration is required. This program is best geared for children, ages 4 to 9. An adult must accompany the child.
• A Butterflies by Binoculars: Beautiful Butterfly Hike will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. We will embark on a guided hike through picturesque landscapes to look for beautiful butterflies with binoculars. Learn all about the beautiful butterflies of PA and their special habitats to support them. Bring your binoculars or use ours. This program is geared individuals and families with kids, age 8 and older. Binoculars don’t fit smaller children. We may drive to different sections of the park to explore for butterflies. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center. Program is weather-dependent.
• A Diabetes Self-Management Program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aging Services, 1055 Oak St., Indiana. This is a free Diabetes Self-Management Program is for individuals 60 and older. The interactive class can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. The 6-week workshop runs July 13 to Aug. 17.
JULY 28
• Nature Pontoon Yellow Creek Lake will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Boat Rental in the Day Use Area, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Embark on a captivating nature pontoon ride and immerse yourself in the serenity and wildlife of Yellow Creek Lake. Your experienced nature guide, Lisa Meadows, will provide fascinating insights into our local flora and fauna of the lake. We will share stories to help paint a vivid picture of the interconnectedness of the natural world. Registration is required at limeadows@pa.gov. The program is best suited for adults, teens, and children, age 7 and up. Life jackets required for ages 12 and under and children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring water. Sunscreen recommended. The cost is $10 per person.
• A Stream Bugs, Crayfish, & Minnows Stream Hike will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Lakeview Pavilion in the Day Use Area, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Do you like looking for crayfish? Enjoy looking under rocks for mayflies and damselflies? We will go into the stream and search for crayfish, mayflies, stoneflies and maybe even catch some minnows. Please wear old shoes to go into the stream and bring a dry pair. An adult or guardian must accompany children. Meet next to Lakeview Pavilion in Day Use Area. Program is weather-dependent.
• A free concert by The Blairsville Community Concert Band will begin at 7 p.m. at the Floodway Park Pavilion, Homer City. The concert is presented by the Homer-Center Public Library, dedicated to preserving the fine art of music in our community.
JULY 29
• The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water Street, Indiana. Light refreshments will be available for sale. Parking is available in the Church parking lot or along Water Street. All are welcome as club members sell old and new treasures to make room for more! Items include glassware, collectibles, household goods, pet items, holiday decorations and much more.
• Minestone at Ungrapeful Winery: 5:00 PM — 9:00 PM. 638 Turner Dr., Blairsville, PA – Classic Rock & Country. Entrance fee per adult, children are free. Patrons permitted to bring their own food. ...as permitted by weather. For more information, www.facebook.com/ungrapefulwinery or call 724-675-8122.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Jerry B & the Bonetones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo, in Blairsville. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
JULY 30
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents The Bricks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
