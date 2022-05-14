MAY 16-22
“The Rare Breed” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith. Cowhand Stewart is changed by British O’Hara’s conviction that her Hereford bull, new to Texas, will produce better cattle. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MAY 21
The Indiana High School Senior Art Show will be presented at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The event will feature the artwork of senior art students. Please plan to stop for a visit to see the remarkable artwork created by the senior students. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
MAY 14-15
A Dawg Gone Flea Market benefiting the Indiana County Humane Society will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the former Woolworth’s Store, 1125 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will also be on site. Contact Sherry Beatty at (724) 465-0255 or Kathie Lambert at (724) 599-7946.
MAY 19
Third Thursday with live music is held from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana.
May 20
Jimmy Stewart’s Birthday Walk will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., indiana. Meet at The Jimmy Stewart Museum.
Celebrate the 114th birthday of Jimmy Stewart with a fact-filled walking tour of the great places around his hometown, led by a Jimmy Stewart Museum volunteer.
A self-guided tour map is available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/indi anacountywalkingdecathlon or online at http://icopd.org then click the Decathlon logo.
May 20
Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. The trivia nights are held the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of up to four people to compete in five rounds.
May 21
• A tour of Oakland Cemetery will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet at Elkin Mausoleum off Oakland Avenue, White Township. Join professors Stacey and Kevin Patrick for a tour through Oakland Cemetery interpreting common grave marker forms, materials, styles and symbols. Explore the cemetery as a rich resource in understanding local histories. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/indianacountywalkingdecathlon or visit online at http://icopd.org, then click the Decathlon logo.
• Levity Brewing Co. will hold its Big Summer Kickoff event from 7 to 10 p.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Start the summer off right with Levity Brewing Co. and Steel City Yacht Club. Join them outside for sunshine and good times.
May 23
The Jimmy Stewart Airport will hold a public open house from 6 to 8 p.m., 398 Airport Road, White Township. We are updating our Airport Master Plan to guide the next 20 years of development and beyond.
For more information, call (724) 463-3883.