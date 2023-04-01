78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

APRIL 3-8

“Of Human Hearts” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Beulah Bondi and Charles Colburn. A poor and honest man ministers to the human soul, while his son yearns to be a doctor, helping people in the earthly realm. The museum will be closed on April 9 for Easter. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

