APRIL 3-8
“Of Human Hearts” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Beulah Bondi and Charles Colburn. A poor and honest man ministers to the human soul, while his son yearns to be a doctor, helping people in the earthly realm. The museum will be closed on April 9 for Easter. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
APRIL 1
• Sally’s Bazaar and Spring Craft show will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event will feature a variety of local vendors and crafters. Admission is free. Also featured are silent auctions, free basket giveaways and Sally’s Snack Bar and Bake Sale.
• A Fool’s Run 10K Run & 5K Run will begin at 10 a.m. at Saylor Park, 1284 Old Indiana Road, Black Lick. This is our 44th running of Pennsylvania’s oldest continuous 10K. We are returning to the Ghost Town Trail at Saylor Park for 2023. The course will be out and back on the GTT. Runners and walkers welcome!
• An Easter Bunny Trail will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. The Easter bunny trail is back! We can’t wait to see you all there!
• The Blairsville Public Library Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. at the Blairsville Recreation Center, 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville. The Blairsville Recreation Center is partnering with Blairsville Public Library for this annual Easter Egg Hunt. All kiddos will receive a free book, provided by the library. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance and there will be a backdrop for family photos, so please come join us!
APRIL 4
The Todd Bird Club Monthly Meeting will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Road, Rayne Township. Randy Koleck and Jacob Goldman, two of Dr. Jeff Larkin’s grad students, are using emerging technologies to examine factors affecting the ruffed grouse occupancy across Pennsylvania. They will present a joint program explaining their project and some of their results. Arrive by 7 p.m. to socialize and snack.
APRIL 12
Go Native! Installing Native Plants in Your Landscape will be presented virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Melissa Reckner, who will discuss the value of native plants, design considerations and excellent plants for homescapes. This will be a Zoom presentation, so please register at www.brandywine.org/conservancy/events up until the start of the event.
APRIL 13
• The Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. This is a free community dinner on the second Thursday of every month featuring live music with local artists.
• A book presentation by Hillary Hauck on her book “From Ashes to Song” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Historical & Genealogical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The program will feature the book presentation, music of the times, a display of early 1900s mining in Ernest and the history of a once local immigrant, Pietro Maccagno, who is the main character in the book. RSVP by calling (724) 463-9600 or by email at www.hgsic.org. This is a free program.
APRIL 14
A job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The fair will feature local businesses actively looking to hire new employees. The event is free and open to the public.
APRIL 15
• A Business to Business and Business to Consumer Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event is an opportunity to showcase products and services to other businesses and the public. Is your business interested in attending? Contact Carrie at (724) 471-1035 or crayko@rendabroadcasting.com.
• Wine Cap Mushroom Cultivation Outdoors will be presented from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mother Earth Farm, 4430 Warren Road, White Township. Learn how to start a patch of wine cap (Stropharia rugoso-annulata) mushrooms in an outdoor environment.
Participants will help with the creation of a mushroom patch to learn step-by-step how to create their own at home. Participants will be able to take home wine cap mycelium to start their own patch after the program.
This program is led by outdoor educator/vegetable farmer Chloe Drew, a citizen mycologist in training who completed the Community Mushroom Educator course through Cornell University. Suitable for children ages 7 and older; children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Register by emailing Chloe Drew at chloehdrew@gmail.com by April 8.