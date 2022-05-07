MAY 9-15
“The Flight of the Phoenix” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Richard Attenborough and Robert Aldrich. Stewart stars as the captain of a plane that has crashed in the desert and must be fixed before all the crew members die. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MAY 21
The Indiana High School Senior Art Show will be presented at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The event will feature the artwork of senior art students. Please plan to stop for a visit to see the remarkable artwork created by the senior students. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
MAY 10
Training for Indiana County Small Games of Chance will be offered for liquor licencees only from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rustic Lodge, 1299 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Don’t take a chance, understand PA gambling and small games of chance laws. The event is free and dinner is included. Space is limited. Please register by visiting: https://forms.gle/89v1YDtL587dNVtB6; calling (724) 354-2746 ext. 311; or emailing bmccausland@aicdac.org.
MAY 11
Training for Indiana County Small Games of Chance will be offered for social, booster and human service organizations only from from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rustic Lodge, 1299 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Don’t take a chance, understand PA gambling and small games of chance laws. The event is free and dinner is included. Space is limited. Please register by visiting: https://forms.gle/9s feS9zuZ1nDKGGc6; calling (724) 354-2746 ext. 311; or emailing bmc causland@aicdac.org.
MAY 14
Explore Old Smicksburg Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks & Trails for a walk through Old Smicksburg Park and learn all about special qualities of this county park. After the walk, enjoy visiting shops and the Heritage Center. For more information visit www.icopd.org.
MAY 14-15
A Dawg Gone Flea Market benefiting the Indiana County Humane Society will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the former Woolworth’s Store, 1125 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will also be on site. Contact Sherry Beatty at (724) 465-0255 or Kathie Lambert at (724) 599-7946.