MAY 3-May 9
“Shenandoah” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Katherine Ross and Doug McClure, it is a rousing, well-acted saga of a Virginia widower indifferent to war between the States until his family is involved. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
Wednesdays
Community time in the garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Ave. and S. Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommuni tygardens.org.
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
Every Thursday
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at
5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
Through May 9
The Youth Arts Celebration will be held at the Indiana Mall. The Indiana area is packed with talented young artists.
Be it painting, drawing, singing or dancing, they will be showcased during the event. Visual art will be displayed and music compositions accessible. Peoples Choice voting will be open.
The Saturday Afternoon Showcase of Student Talent will take center stage at the mall at noon on May 8.
The event is open to school-sponsored and community musical ensembles, dance/flag performers, choirs and individual students to perform 20 to 25 minute sets on stage. For more information, contact the Indiana Arts Council.
Through May 22
The Artist Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, continues the tradition of the Indiana High School Senior Art Show under the guidance of new art teacher, Beth Porter. Her students have chosen the title “Art Can Change Everything” to describe this year’s collection of heart-felt, creative works. This Artists Hand tradition has for years provided students with an authentic gallery experience. For more information, contact The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar at (724) 463-8710.
May 8
A nature photography walk with Cheri Widzowski will be held at 10 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park, Indiana. Learn how taking time to look at the natural world around you can improve your nature photography. The program will include a stroll along the lake and in the woods, so dress accordingly. Bring whatever camera and gear you want to use. Children are welcome under parents’ supervision. Space is limited to 20 participants. Meet in the parking lot across from the park office. Please register before the event by emailing Cheri at cwidzowski@gmail.com by May 6.
May 9
A mother’s day walk and tea with Cindy Rogers will be held at 2 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge, Indiana. Take a walk with Cindy to find and learn about local plants, then enjoy some of those same plants in teas. Please register by May 7 by emailing Cindy at rogers944@comcast.net.